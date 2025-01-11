Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ Pittsburgh Panthers

Current Records: Louisville 11-5, Pittsburgh 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Pittsburgh and Louisville are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Petersen Events Center. The Panthers will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Pittsburgh had been on a four-game streak of scoring at least 82 points, but Duke put an end to it on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: Pittsburgh lost to Duke, and Pittsburgh lost bad. The score wound up at 76-47. The matchup marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Cameron Corhen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 11 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. His performance made up for a slower match against Stanford on Saturday.

Louisville aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to five. They came out on top against Clemson by a score of 74-64.

J'Vonne Hadley had a dynamite game for Louisville, dropping a double-double on 32 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Hadley also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. James Scott was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Pittsburgh moved to 12-3 with that defeat, which also ended their five-game winning streak. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Pittsburgh hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.6 points per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything came up roses for Pittsburgh against Louisville in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, as the squad secured an 86-59 victory. Will Pittsburgh repeat their success, or does Louisville have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Pittsburgh and Louisville both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.