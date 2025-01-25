Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in March of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Princeton and Cornell will finish this one. Princeton has jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against Cornell.

Princeton entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Cornell step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Cornell 10-6, Princeton 14-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.85

What to Know

Princeton is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Cornell is on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.1 points per game this season.

Last Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Princeton beat Columbia 71-67.

Princeton smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 3-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cornell last Monday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 83-82 to Brown. The Big Red's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Princeton is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season. As for Cornell, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like Cornell (currently ranked fifth) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Princeton is a 4.5-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Princeton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.