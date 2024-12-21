Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Youngstown State 7-5, SC Upstate 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will take on the Youngstown State Penguins in a holiday battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, SC Upstate lost to SC State at home by a decisive 85-70 margin. The Spartans have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State waltzed into their matchup on Wednesday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 80-70.

SC Upstate's defeat dropped their record down to 4-10. As for Youngstown State, their victory bumped their record up to 7-5.

SC Upstate came up short against Youngstown State in their previous matchup back in November of 2019, falling 66-61. Can SC Upstate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.