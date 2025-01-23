Who's Playing

Maine Black Bears @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Maine 12-8, UMass Lowell 13-6

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Maine Black Bears are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.3 points per game this season.

UMass Lowell is headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since November 15, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 85-62 defeat at the hands of Bryant.

Even though they lost, UMass Lowell smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, Maine waltzed into their match on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They blew past the Retrievers 87-62. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Black Bears considering their 57-point performance the game before.

UMass Lowell's loss dropped their record down to 13-6. As for Maine, their victory bumped their record up to 12-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UMass Lowell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Maine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.7. Given UMass Lowell's sizable advantage in that area, Maine will need to find a way to close that gap.

UMass Lowell came up short against Maine in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 71-65. Will UMass Lowell have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UMass Lowell has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Maine.