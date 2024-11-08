Who's Playing

Saint Peter's Peacocks @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Saint Peter's 0-1, UMass Lowell 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks will face off against the Saint Peter's Peacocks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while the Peacocks will be stumbling in from a loss.

UMass Lowell is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Rivier 115-59. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-31.

UMass Lowell was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Saint Peter's kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell to Seton Hall 57-53. The Peacocks haven't had much luck with the Pirates recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid win over Saint Peter's in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 69-61. Will UMass Lowell repeat their success, or does Saint Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.