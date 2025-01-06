Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama State Hornets

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-11, Alabama State 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Golden Lions fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Alabama State Hornets will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dunn-Oliver Acadome. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed into Monday's matchup after beating the impressive 162.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Alabama A&M. Arkansas Pine Bluff took an 89-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Arkansas Pine Bluff smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alabama State came into Saturday's game having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 84-55 blowout they got against Miss Valley State. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Hornets have posted since November 18, 2024.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's defeat dropped their record down to 3-11. As for Alabama State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alabama State, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 80-74. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or does Alabama State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama State is a big 16-point favorite against Arkansas Pine Bluff, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 15.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 163.5 points.

Series History

Alabama State and Arkansas Pine Bluff both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.