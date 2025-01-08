Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Bucknell Bison
Current Records: Lafayette 6-9, Bucknell 5-10
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Lafayette and Bucknell are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Sojka Pavilion. The Leopards are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
On Sunday, Lafayette lost 71-70 to Navy on a last-minute jump shot From Donovan Draper.
Despite their loss, Lafayette saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andrew Phillips, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Phillips a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Justin Vander Baan, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Bucknell came into Sunday's game having lost eight straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They rang in the new year with a 66-60 victory over Colgate on Sunday.
Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bucknell to victory, but perhaps none more so than Noah Williamson, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Elvin Edmonds IV, who earned 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals.
Lafayette's defeat dropped their record down to 6-9. As for Bucknell, their win bumped their record up to 5-10.
Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Lafayette hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Lafayette's sizable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.
Lafayette came up short against Bucknell when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 60-50. Can Lafayette avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Bucknell and Lafayette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Bucknell 60 vs. Lafayette 50
- Jan 20, 2024 - Lafayette 75 vs. Bucknell 72
- Feb 25, 2023 - Bucknell 75 vs. Lafayette 65
- Jan 08, 2023 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 67
- Mar 01, 2022 - Bucknell 82 vs. Lafayette 81
- Feb 19, 2022 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 89
- Feb 05, 2022 - Lafayette 74 vs. Bucknell 72
- Mar 06, 2021 - Bucknell 92 vs. Lafayette 84
- Jan 10, 2021 - Lafayette 87 vs. Bucknell 76
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lafayette 83 vs. Bucknell 60