Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Georgia State 4-3, Kentucky 6-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

The Georgia State Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Georgia State is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since March 1st on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Tulsa , sneaking past 74-71.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Georgia State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cesare Edwards, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds. Zarique Nutter was another key player, going 9 for 15 en route to 22 points.

Even though they won, Georgia State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Kentucky waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with five straight wins... but they left with six. Everything went their way against the Hilltoppers as they made off with an 87-68 win. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Andrew Carr, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Lamont Butler, who scored 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

Georgia State now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Kentucky, they pushed their record up to 6-0 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Georgia State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 95.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.