Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Montana Grizzlies

Current Records: Denver 3-2, Montana 2-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will face off against the Montana Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Denver made off with a 79-78 victory over Montana State.

Meanwhile, Montana pushed their score all the way to 83 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 95-83 to Utah State. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Montana's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Pridgen, who went 8 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Pridgen's performance made up for a slower match against Tennessee on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Jensen Bradtke, who posted 17 points along with five rebounds.

Denver now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Montana, they now have a losing record at 2-3.