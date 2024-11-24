Who's Playing
Denver Pioneers @ Montana Grizzlies
Current Records: Denver 3-2, Montana 2-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena -- Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers will face off against the Montana Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dahlberg Arena. The Pioneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Last Sunday, in a tight matchup that could have gone either way, Denver made off with a 79-78 victory over Montana State.
Meanwhile, Montana pushed their score all the way to 83 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 95-83 to Utah State. The Grizzlies have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Montana's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Pridgen, who went 8 for 9 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Pridgen's performance made up for a slower match against Tennessee on Wednesday. Another player making a difference was Jensen Bradtke, who posted 17 points along with five rebounds.
Denver now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Montana, they now have a losing record at 2-3.