Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Boston College 9-7, Notre Dame 7-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Boston College Eagles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Eagles were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Boston College is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Syracuse on Saturday. Boston College fell 79-71 to Syracuse. The Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Boston College saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Josh Beadle, who went 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those six assists gave Beadle a new career-high. Donald Hand Jr. was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took an 86-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of Duke. Even though they lost, the Fighting Irish's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 185th in scoring overall).

Like Boston College, Notre Dame lost despite seeing results from several players. Markus Burton led the charge by posting 23 points in addition to five rebounds. Burton had some trouble finding his footing against North Carolina State on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Boston College's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for Notre Dame, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Boston College came out on top in a nail-biter against Notre Dame when the teams last played back in January of 2024, sneaking past 61-58. Will Boston College repeat their success, or does Notre Dame have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Notre Dame is a big 11-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Boston College has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Notre Dame.