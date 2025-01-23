Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: San Diego 4-16, Portland 6-14

Portland and San Diego are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Chiles Center. The Pilots are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

Portland will head into Saturday's match out to bounce back: they won a close one the last time they played, but unfortunately they suffered a serious change of fortune on Saturday. They wound up on the wrong side of a painful 92-70 walloping at the hands of Wash. State. The Pilots were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Chris Austin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 8 for 11 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, San Diego's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of LMU.

San Diego's defeat came about despite a quality game from Tony Duckett, who went 11 for 20 en route to 31 points plus five rebounds.

Portland's loss was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-14. As for San Diego, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-16.

Portland came up short against San Diego in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 71-66. Will Portland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Portland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pilots as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Portland and San Diego both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.