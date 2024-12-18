Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Davidson 8-2, Temple 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Davidson has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Temple Owls in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Liacouras Center. The Wildcats have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Davidson is headed into the contest following a big victory against Detroit on Saturday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Davidson steamrolled past Detroit 86-51. The Wildcats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 27 points or more this season.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Bobby Durkin out in front who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Durkin also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was Reed Bailey, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and five steals.

Davidson was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted seven.

Temple's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They enjoyed a cozy 60-42 victory over Hofstra on Sunday. The 60-point effort marked the Owls' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Davidson's win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Temple, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Davidson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.7 points per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Davidson is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs on the road this season.

Odds

Temple is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple has won both of the games they've played against Davidson in the last 6 years.