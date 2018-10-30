Drive Chart
No. 18 Mississippi State has new life headed into matchup with Louisiana Tech

  • Oct 30, 2018

Right when it looked like Mississippi State's football season was about to collapse in a heap of disappointment, first-year head coach Joe Moorehead and senior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald waved a magic wand, and -- voila -- the Bulldogs all of sudden were awash with new life.

After going just 3-3 in its past six games, and after scoring only three points two weeks ago in a lopsided loss to LSU, Mississippi State was given up for dead.

Then last week against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) worked their magic and handed the Aggies a good, old-fashioned 28-13 whuppin' that wasn't as close as the score made it seem.

And now the Bulldogs sit at No. 18 in the first College Football Playoff ranking that was released Tuesday night.

But Louisiana Tech is awaiting a challenge, and these Bulldogs aren't lurking in any shadows. A dangerous, veteran Louisiana Tech team travels to Starkville, Miss., for a Saturday night game under the lights at David Wade Stadium.

Louisiana Tech gave the same LSU squad that beat up Mississippi State, a scare earlier in the season. And now Tech (6-2, 4-1 Conference-USA) has won three straight and is bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year under Skip Holtz. Holtz's squad last played on Oct. 26 when they snapped Florida Atlantic's 10 game win streak and won for the fourth time this season on the road.

"It was a huge win on the road," Holtz said. "It's great to be bowl eligible ... it hadn't even been talked about. That's the great thing about this team.

If Mississippi State looks past the Bulldogs from Ruston, La., Louisiana State will be ready to pounce.

Quarterback J'Mar Smith has thrown for 1,938 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Louisiana Tech is averaging 390.8 yards of total offense and 28 points per game this season.

Smith has two capable wide receivers in Adrian Hardy and Teddy Veal. Together, they have combined for 86 receptions and more than 1,000 yards this season.

"The battle cry has been to play together, keep banging that rock and keep getting better. We've just got to keep improving," Holtz said.

One player who has been following that mantra is defensive end Jaylon Ferguson. Ferguson leads the nation this year with 10.5 sacks, and is the nation's active career leader with 38 sacks. For his efforts, Ferguson has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2018 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the College Defensive Player of the Year.

Fitzgerald against Ferguson should be a matchup worth the price of admission. When Fitzgerald plays like he did against the Aggies, Mississippi State is very dangerous.

He bounced back from one of the worst performances of his career on Oct 20 against LSU (59 yards passing and four interceptions). In the win over Texas A&M, Fitzgerald compiled 329 yards of offense and accounted for four touchdowns.

On Monday, he was awarded co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week (with Georgia's Jake Fromm), for a school-record sixth time.

"I think that's exciting and great for him," Moorhead said. "It was excellent validation for him to come out and bounce back and play like he's capable of playing -- doing things in both the run and pass game and leading the team and being resilient and being a captain and all the things that go along with it, being a great teammate. I thought it was a good day for the whole team and an excellent day for Nick."

In last year's 57-21 win over Louisiana Tech, Fitzgerald threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more. But that was last year and this year.

The La. Tech defense is much improved.

Eight starters return and junior college transfers -- reigning JUCO Defensive Player of the Year Connor Taylor and safety Daniel Lewis -- have blended perfectly.

With Ferguson on the prowl for more sacks, Fitzgerald will be hard-pressed to repeat what he did last year.

LATECH
1 Pass
0 Rush
-3 YDS
0:00 POS
+7 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 25
4:12
8-J.Smith complete to 15-K.McKnight. 15-K.McKnight to LT 32 for 7 yards (40-E.Thompson).
Penalty
1ST & 10 LATECH 25
4:12
8-J.Smith complete to 15-K.McKnight. 15-K.McKnight to LT 42 for 17 yards (10-L.Lewis). Penalty on LT 15-K.McKnight Illegal Procedure 0 yards enforced at LT 25. No Play.
Kickoff
Kickoff
4:12
48-S.Goodman kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to LT End Zone. touchback.
MISSST
0 Pass
3 Rush
37 YDS
0:50 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
4:20
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
+29 YD
2ND & 2 LATECH 29
4:56
26-A.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 37
5:10
7-N.Fitzgerald to LT 29 for 8 yards (35-C.Scott).
LATECH
0 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
1:01 POS
Punt
4TH & 14 LATECH 16
5:49
36-D.Dyer punts 48 yards from LT 16. 2-D.Thomas to LT 37 for 27 yards (36-D.Dyer).
Sack
3RD & 8 LATECH 22
6:34
8-J.Smith sacked at LT 16 for -6 yards (9-M.Sweat).
+2 YD
2ND & 10 LATECH 20
6:42
15-K.McKnight to LT 22 for 2 yards (95-B.Hoyett40-E.Thompson).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LATECH 20
6:50
8-J.Smith incomplete. Intended for 87-G.Scott.
Scoring Summary
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:12
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 4:20
26-A.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:50
pos
3
37
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 0:34
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 86-J.Jackson. 86-J.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
121
yds
02:48
pos
3
30
Field Goal 6:14
47-J.Christmann 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
58
yds
05:48
pos
3
24
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:07
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:13
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:09
pos
3
20
Field Goal 4:04
34-B.Hale 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
41
yds
02:58
pos
3
14
Point After TD 7:02
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:10
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
04:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:38
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:45
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
1:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 21
Rushing 5 9
Passing 3 10
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 3-9 6-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 139 382
Total Plays 38 51
Avg Gain 3.7 7.5
Net Yards Rushing 74 174
Rush Attempts 19 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 6.7
Net Yards Passing 65 208
Comp. - Att. 9-19 16-25
Yards Per Pass 3.4 8.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 3-18
Penalties - Yards 4-35 3-25
Touchdowns 0 5
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 5-38.6 1-40.0
Return Yards 91 82
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-41
Kickoffs - Returns 5-91 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 6-2 300-3
18 Miss. State 5-3 21107-38
O/U 48.5, MISSST -23
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 65 PASS YDS 208
74 RUSH YDS 174
139 TOTAL YDS 382
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 71 0 0 78.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 2011 12 6 122.3
J. Smith 9/19 71 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 270 5
K. McKnight 11 48 0 11
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 509 6
J. Dancy 3 24 0 12
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 125 2
J. Smith 4 3 0 4
J. Henderson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 76 0
J. Henderson 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
K. McKnight 2 32 0 25
G. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 151 1
G. Scott 1 13 0 13
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 657 5
A. Hardy 1 13 0 13
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 540 1
T. Veal 2 8 0 6
A. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 85 1
A. Smith 1 6 0 6
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 66 0
J. Dancy 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 1.0
J. Baldwin 13-1 1.0 0
D. Washington 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Washington 4-2 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Scott 4-2 0.0 0
Da. Lewis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
Da. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
J. Ferguson 3-1 2.0 0
J. Jackson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Garner 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Garner 2-0 0.0 0
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Robertson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Andrews 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bradford 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bradford 0-1 0.0 0
W. Baker 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
B. Williamson 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Williamson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/14 27/27
B. Hale 1/1 46 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dyer 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.6 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 41.6 3
D. Dyer 5 38.6 3 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Okorie 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 33 0
P. Okorie 4 24.0 33 0
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
B. Holly 1 -5.0 -5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64% 226 4 0 192.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51% 1235 10 7 114.3
N. Fitzgerald 16/25 226 4 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 109 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
154 841 9
N. Fitzgerald 17 109 0 33
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 306 2
Ae. Williams 2 42 1 29
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 536 3
K. Hill 5 20 0 8
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 0
N. Gibson 1 2 0 2
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 1
D. Lee 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 192 1
D. Thomas 3 70 1 36
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
Je. Jackson 3 44 1 24
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 141 3
K. Hill 5 38 1 23
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 160 0
Ju. Johnson 1 37 0 37
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 1
K. Mixon 1 13 0 13
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 1
Au. Williams 1 13 0 13
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 337 3
S. Guidry 1 11 1 11
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
N. Gibson 1 0 0 0
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Jason 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 2 0.0
E. Thompson 5-3 0.0 0
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 4-1 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Sweat 2-1 1.0 0
A. Murphy 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Couch 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Couch 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 1-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Green 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 1-1 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Landrews 1-1 0.0 0
C. Grant 38 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Adams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/11 30/30
J. Christmann 1/1 47 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 38.1 0
T. Day 1 40.0 0 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
M. Dear 1 21.0 21 0
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 20 0
D. Thomas 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.0 27 0
D. Thomas 2 20.5 27 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 MISSST 35 1:10 4 -5 Punt
7:02 MISSST 35 2:58 10 35 FG
0:07 MISSST 35 0:00 7 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:25 MISSST 35 1:58 8 6 Punt
0:30 MISSST 35 0:00 3 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 MISSST 35 0:00 10 17 Punt
6:50 LATECH 20 1:01 3 -4 Punt
4:12 MISSST 35 0:00 3 -3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 35 2:15 6 70 TD
11:23 MISSST 41 4:13 9 59 TD
3:22 LATECH 35 3:09 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 MISSST 12 5:48 14 58 FG
3:22 MISSST 15 2:48 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 MISSST 14 3:15 6 26 Punt
5:10 LATECH 37 0:50 2 37 TD
