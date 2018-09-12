Drive Chart
Hawaiian QBs highlight No. 1 Alabama at Ole Miss

  • Sep 12, 2018

Alabama sophomore linebacker Dylan Moses would like nothing better than to see an opponent line up with a standard try-to-run-the-ball offense.

He knows he won't see one this week.

Ole Miss is doing a lot more running so far this season, but it still features an up-tempo, spread offense that is about as far from a traditional I-formation attack as one can get.

"They have an explosive offense," Moses said.

"Their quarterback has a great arm on him. They have two really great running backs. The offensive line is very good. They protect their quarterback. They have a lot of greatness; they could potentially beat us. They could really beat us if we don't handle our business. We really have to come to this game prepared."

When No. 1 Alabama visits Ole Miss on Saturday, the running backs may put up some numbers, but it'll be the Hawaiian quarterbacks in the spotlight.

That's right, Hawaiian ... and more than one.

Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa is from Ewa Beach outside of Honolulu, while Jordan Ta'amu hails from Pearl City, across the way from Ford Island and Pearl Harbor. The senior arrived at Ole Miss via a junior college on the mainland, New Mexico Military.

Tagovailoa is second in the nation in passing efficiency (237.2 rating), while Ta'amu is seventh (206.1).

Ta'amu is coming off a career game in which he was 23 of 33 for 448 yards and five touchdowns against Southern Illinois. An Ole Miss offense that averaged 99 seconds on its touchdown drives last year, the fastest in the nation, scored 76 points against Southern Illinois.

Granted, the Sulukis play in the Football Championship Subdivision and two of the scores were by the defense. But Ole Miss still amassed 479 passing yards, the second most in program history.

Ta'amu is working with one of the top receiving corps in the nation. It is led by A.J Brown, who tops the SEC in receptions per game (7.5) and is second in receiving yards per game (125.5), eighth nationally.

He'll be going against an Alabama secondary with all new starters, although the unit already has two interceptions for touchdowns against offensive-minded Louisville and Arkansas State. The Crimson Tide defeated those opponents by a combined score of 108-21.

However, the real surprise with the Rebels has been the running game. Junior college transfer Scott Phillips went for 204 rushing yards in his debut against Texas Tech and leads the SEC in rushing yards per game (155.5) and rushing touchdowns (four).

"I think they've changed their style of play a little bit," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "They became a much more effective running team. Play-action passes, RPOs. And (the quarterback) does a really good job of executing."

The Ole Miss offense ranks third nationally in scoring (61.5) and eighth in total offense (596.0).

But Alabama's offense has been lights-out good as well and boasts an impressive receiving group that is eager to see how it compares to the touted Rebels.

When Tagovailoa is in the game, Alabama has scored on 10 of its 13 possessions, including nine touchdowns.

"He's got a really quick release," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "He has very good receivers to throw it to. Then his ability to extend plays. You watch their first touchdown against Louisville, he extended the play and made a play with his feet.

"He keeps drives going on third down by scrambling out of the pocket. His ability to extend plays, and obviously his decision making, has been good."

Alabama has also used Jalen Hurts this season, so it'll be interesting to see if Saban sticks with Tagovailoa more against a conference opponent.

The real concern for Ole Miss, though is with the defense, especially after giving up 41 points to Southern Illinois. The Rebels are last in the league in scoring defense, pass defense and total defense, and are 13th against the run.

Opponents have averaged 557.5 yards of offense, and the next worst in the SEC is Arkansas at 393.0.

Yet when Alabama visited two years ago, it had to come back from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter to pull out a 43-37 victory. In 2014-15, the Rebels pulled off back-to-back upsets of the Crimson Tide, the first resulting in fans storming the field.

"The Grove will be rocking," Luke said.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
1 Alabama 2-0 -----
Ole Miss 2-0 -----
O/U 71, MISS +21
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 455 6 0 237.2
T. Tagovailoa 25/35 455 6 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 163 2 0 179.4
J. Hurts 12/18 163 2 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
M. Jones 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 165 2
N. Harris 21 165 2 0
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 116 0
D. Harris 19 116 0 0
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 1
J. Jacobs 11 59 1 0
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 0
B. Robinson Jr. 12 58 0 0
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 46 1
T. Tagovailoa 9 46 1 0
J. Hurts 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 41 0
J. Hurts 8 41 0 0
R. Clark 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
R. Clark 3 10 0 0
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Ford 2 4 0 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Jones 1 1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 176 1
D. Smith 7 176 1 0
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 151 4
J. Jeudy 8 151 4 0
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 1
I. Smith Jr. 6 80 1 0
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
J. Waddle 4 75 0 0
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 71 1
H. Ruggs III 5 71 1 0
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
D. Harris 2 28 0 0
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
J. Jacobs 3 23 0 0
D. Kief 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
D. Kief 1 14 1 0
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
N. Harris 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Thompson 0-0 0 1
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Smith 0-0 0 1
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Carter 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Jones 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 7/10
A. Jones 1/2 0 7/10 10
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Bulovas 1/1 0 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 784 7 0 206.1
J. Ta'amu 45/65 784 7 0
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 31 0 0 180.2
M. Corral 1/2 31 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 311 4
S. Phillips 31 311 4 0
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 25 0
T. Knight 5 25 0 0
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 25 1
I. Woullard 11 25 1 0
A. Linton 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
A. Linton 3 12 0 0
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 5 0
J. Ta'amu 8 5 0 0
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Corral 1 1 1 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 251 3
A. Brown 15 251 3 0
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 193 1
B. Sanders 8 193 1 0
D. Metcalf 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 174 2
D. Metcalf 11 174 2 0
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
D. Lodge 6 96 0 0
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 1
E. Moore 1 50 1 0
A. Weber 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
A. Weber 1 31 0 0
F. Allen 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
F. Allen 1 10 0 0
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Knox 1 6 0 0
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Phillips 2 4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Smith 0-0 0 1
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
V. Dasher 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/4 13/14
L. Logan 4/4 0 13/14 25
I. Way 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
I. Way 0/0 0 1/1 1
P. Nasiatka 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
P. Nasiatka 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
