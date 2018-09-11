Drive Chart
OHIOST
TCU

No. 15 TCU braces for No. 4 Ohio State

  • STATS TSX
  • Sep 11, 2018

Win or lose, the Ohio State game will not define TCU's season

There's no doubt that Saturday's game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, between No. 15 TCU and fourth-ranked Buckeyes is big for both teams. Nor is there any question that the contest will have an impact on just who gets a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

But Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Monday that the game will not define his team's season.

"It's win or lose, and then your season is going forward or getting over with," Patterson said about the Ohio State game. "The worst thing we could do at TCU is put all of our balls in one basket. If you can win it, you're going to be part of that 1/8playoff 3/8 conversation. If you don't win it, you don't.

"But we've got Texas next week, start of Big 12 Conference play, then Iowa State before we get a break."

TCU (2-0) struggled early on against Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex rival SMU before rolling to a 42-12 win on the road last Friday. The Horned Frogs' KaVontae Turpin had a 78-yard punt return for a touchdown, caught a 42-yard pass from Shawn Robinson for another score and made a critical tackle after a Robinson interception that kept the SMU defender from a pick-six.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Patterson said after the win over SMU. "We'll keep working. Just gotta keep getting stronger, keep getting better. Obviously this is a great win."

With the eyes of the college football world on this week's game, TCU understands the importance of this game even as it downplays it. The Horned Frogs are unfazed by being a two-touchdown underdog and linebacker Alec Dunham said his team is confident.

"Confident is a good word," said Dunham, who returned a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown against SMU. "But I would just say more we have to go into the week and get prepared. When we go in Saturday I want to say, 'I'm going into Ohio State prepared versus confident.'"

Meanwhile, Ohio State (2-0) heads to Arlington on the heels of a 52-3 sandblasting of Rutgers at home last Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. built off his five-touchdown performance in Week 1 by completing 20 of 23 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Scarlet Knights before exiting in the third quarter.

Ryan Day's three-game stint as Ohio State's acting head coach will end this week, but he has learned in his six weeks filling in for suspended Urban Meyer that the pressure is there every week and that labeling a game "big" over any other is a mistake.

"If you don't think it's a big game, try losing it, you know?" Day said Monday. "They are all big. ... Every game you've got to be ready, you've got to be prepared and do a great job. When you come to Ohio State and you play at the highest level of college football, you have to bring your 'A' game every week. That's not any different this week."

TCU and Ohio State are meeting for the seventh time in their history and first time since 1973. The Buckeyes hold a 4-1-1 series edge with all six previous meetings in Columbus. The Horned Frogs' lone victory was an 18-14 decision in 1957.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
4 Ohio State 2-0 -----
15 TCU 2-0 -----
O/U 60, TCU +13
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 546 9 1 218.1
D. Haskins 42/53 546 9 1
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
92.9% 154 1 0 208.8
T. Martell 13/14 154 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 217 3
M. Weber 28 217 3 0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 147 1
J. Dobbins 27 147 1 0
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 99 1
T. Martell 10 99 1 0
M. Teague 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 81 1
M. Teague 11 81 1 0
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 0
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Haskins 4 15 0 0
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
P. Campbell 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 172 3
T. McLaurin 5 172 3 0
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 107 0
K. Hill 11 107 0 0
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 99 2
J. Dixon 5 99 2 0
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 0
A. Mack 8 89 0 0
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 86 2
P. Campbell 9 86 2 0
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
B. Victor 3 31 0 0
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Saunders 2 27 0 0
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
L. Farrell 2 19 1 0
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
J. Dobbins 2 18 0 0
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Harris 1 15 0 0
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 0
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
D. McCall 3 10 0 0
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
R. Berry 1 6 1 0
C. Olave 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Olave 1 5 0 0
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
M. Weber 1 3 1 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Wade 0-0 0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 18/18
S. Nuernberger 1/1 0 18/18 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 336 4 1 136.7
S. Robinson 33/53 336 4 1
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 71 1 0 245.3
M. Collins 3/5 71 1 0
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 11 0 0 64.1
G. Muehlstein 1/3 11 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Robinson 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 112 3
S. Robinson 10 112 3 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 105 0
D. Anderson 17 105 0 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 102 0
S. Olonilua 16 102 0 0
E. Demercado 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 85 0
E. Demercado 14 85 0 0
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 28 0
K. Turpin 2 28 0 0
K. Snell 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
K. Snell 7 23 0 0
M. Collins 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 23 1
M. Collins 2 23 1 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Davis 1 19 0 0
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Reagor 1 9 0 0
J. Guillot 39 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Guillot 3 7 0 0
G. Muehlstein 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
G. Muehlstein 3 6 0 0
K. Ringdahl 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Ringdahl 1 2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Turpin 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 111 1
K. Turpin 8 111 1 0
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 98 1
J. Reagor 8 98 1 0
T. Hights 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 57 1
T. Hights 1 57 1 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 49 1
D. Davis 3 49 1 0
J. Austin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
J. Austin 4 33 0 0
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 1
T. Barber 4 28 1 0
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 11 0 0
N. Meeking 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
N. Meeking 1 10 0 0
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
A. Lynn 1 9 0 0
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Davis 1 7 0 0
J. Stewart 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Stewart 1 6 0 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
S. Olonilua 2 1 0 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
D. Anderson 2 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Issahaku 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Issahaku 0-0 0 1
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Gaines 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Bunce 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 11/11
C. Bunce 2/3 0 11/11 17
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
J. Song 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores