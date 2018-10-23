Drive Chart
UTAH
UCLA

No. 23 Utah, UCLA try to keep pace in Pac-12 South

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

At the end of September, a matchup between UCLA and No. 23 Utah probably did not seem like it would carry Pac-12 Conference championship implications.

The South division teams concluded the first month of the season a combined 0-3 in conference play, with Utah dropping games to Washington and Washington State, and UCLA extending the program's worst start in 75 years into October.

On Friday night at the Rose Bowl, however, the winner leaves still tied for first place in the loss column in the South. One or the other will also continue on course for a unique first.

In the case of Utah (5-2, 3-2 Pac-12), the Utes aim for their first appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game since joining the conference in 2011. Utah is the only program in the South yet to reach the title game.

Pursuit of a spot at Levi's Stadium next month may have appeared futile a month ago, but Utah roared back from an 0-2 conference start with wins over Stanford, Arizona and USC, all by double-digit margins. The Utes now have a simple road to Santa Clara, Calif. -- win out, and they're in.

"No peaks or valleys," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in his weekly press conference on Monday. "They come out and take care of their business on the practice field, in the meeting room and that is really where it starts."

While Utah may have avoided off-field highs and lows, the Utes have hit an undeniable high with their current three-game winning streak, particularly on offense.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-28 win last week over defending Pac-12 champion USC. Huntley spread his scoring strikes among four different targets -- Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Demari Simpkins and Jake Jackson -- and ran for a fifth score.

"Shoutout to Tyler," Covey said in the postgame press conference. "He played a heck of a game and made some plays that if we don't make it's a really close game. That's the one thing you can't teach a quarterback and that's what he has."

Huntley is clicking with the pass, complemented by running back Zack Moss, whose 107.6 rushing yards per game rank second in the Pac-12.

The new-found balance to Utah's offense feeds off a typically stout Utes defense. Against USC, for example, Utah rolled off 34 straight points in a stretch that the defense forced three three-and-outs and had an interception.

Utah's output in the past three games of 40, 42 and 41 points marks the first time the program has scored 40-plus in three straight conference games since the undefeated 2004 team did so in five consecutive Mountain West games.

For UCLA (2-5, 2-2), a blowout of Cal and narrow escape vs. Arizona in the past two weeks open the floor for discussion of the previously inconceivable: Bruins in the Rose Bowl?

The premise might seem outlandish. If UCLA wins out, however, and Colorado -- which beat the Bruins on Sept. 28 -- suffers a loss, coach Chip Kelly's team gets a championship opportunity with the Rose Bowl game on the line.

Such a turnaround would indeed be a first. According to the Los Angeles Times, 93 teams that began seasons 5-0 played in the Rose Bowl, but none starting 0-5 have.

"We worked out butts off to get in that race," UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes said in the postgame press conference after last week's 31-30 win over Arizona. "But we're just going to keep on doing what we have to do."

UCLA's margin for error is narrow, evidenced in the defeat of Arizona. Holmes chased down Wildcats running back J.J. Taylor in the first half for a strip and fumble recovery on a run that would have otherwise been a touchdown. In a one-point game, such moments make the difference.

For a young and injury-plagued UCLA team, takeaways have been critical to the Bruins' modest winning streak. They generated five turnovers in the Oct. 13 rout of California and three vs. Arizona. UCLA now boasts the Pac-12's best turnover margin at plus-6.

In addition to prolific turnover generation, the Bruins have engineered a turnaround behind the production of running back Joshua Kelley. His 136 yards rushing against Arizona sends him into Friday night with a streak of four games for more than 100.

The quarterback joining Kelley in the backfield Friday is something of a mystery this week. An abundance of injuries plaguing UCLA all season claimed Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the first half a week ago, but Wilton Speight -- injured during Week 1 -- filled in effectively.

Chip Kelly told reporters after Tuesday's practice that Thompson-Robinson will be available, but he did not name a starter.

"It's difficult when you're coming in from the backup situation," Kelly said of Speight after his two-touchdown performance on Oct. 20. "He was extremely prepared."

Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 1562 11 3 147.2
T. Huntley 130/198 1562 11 3
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 64 1 0 533.8
B. Covey 2/2 64 1 0
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 40 0 0 178.7
J. Shelley 2/3 40 0 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
135 753 7
Z. Moss 135 753 7 86
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 240 4
T. Huntley 91 240 4 28
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 131 1
A. Shyne 29 131 1 22
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 62 0
B. Covey 8 62 0 38
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
T. Green 10 59 0 12
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Shelley 5 45 0 40
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 39 0 28
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
D. Brumfield 4 0 0 4
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Br. Kuithe 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 484 1
B. Covey 43 484 1 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 226 0
J. Dixon 8 226 0 49
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 222 2
S. Nacua 20 222 2 57
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 194 2
D. Simpkins 14 194 2 68
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 128 1
Br. Kuithe 10 128 1 30
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 85 1
S. Enis 6 85 1 29
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 1
S. Mariner 7 82 1 24
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Huntley 1 58 1 58
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 1
Z. Moss 6 36 1 15
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 1
C. Fotheringham 6 36 1 13
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 1
J. Jackson 4 31 1 11
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Green 1 6 0 6
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Brumfield 1 5 0 5
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 2
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/13 26/26
M. Gay 10/13 0 26/26 56
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.2% 1176 6 3 126.1
D. Thompson-Robinson 103/171 1176 6 3
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 249 2 1 129.5
W. Speight 25/39 249 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 569 5
J. Kelley 104 569 5 44
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 93 0
M. Irby 29 93 0 12
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 85 4
B. Olorunfunmi 31 85 4 8
D. Thompson-Robinson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 70 0
D. Thompson-Robinson 45 70 0 20
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
D. Felton 5 27 0 14
C. Kinder 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
C. Kinder 6 19 0 8
S. Jamabo 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
S. Jamabo 5 12 0 5
W. Speight 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
W. Speight 7 10 0 13
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Howard 1 3 0 3
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Pabico 2 2 0 5
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Ezeike 1 -2 0 0
D. Lee 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
D. Lee 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Wilson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 417 1
C. Wilson 29 417 1 65
T. Howard 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 371 2
T. Howard 28 371 2 58
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 139 1
D. Felton 11 139 1 31
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 119 0
J. Kelley 15 119 0 22
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 0
C. Cota 7 98 0 33
D. Lee 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
D. Lee 6 49 0 13
C. Pabico 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
C. Pabico 4 46 0 22
M. Ezeike 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 2
M. Ezeike 5 39 2 11
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 0
K. Philips 6 31 0 9
M. Irby 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
M. Irby 4 28 0 19
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
D. Asiasi 1 24 1 24
J. Wilson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
J. Wilson 2 17 0 12
B. Olorunfunmi 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
B. Olorunfunmi 3 8 0 5
E. Fernea 39 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
E. Fernea 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pickett 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Pickett 0-0 0.0 1
Q. Lake 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Q. Lake 0-0 0.0 1
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Lucier-South 0-0 0.0 1
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Holmes 0-0 0.0 1
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
E. Gates 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Gates 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/10 19/19
J. Molson 9/10 0 19/19 46
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
