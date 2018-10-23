Drive Chart
No. 7 Georgia uses bye week to prepare for No. 9 Florida

  • Oct 23, 2018

A bye week gave Kirby Smart an opportunity to work out the kinks that plagued seventh-ranked Georgia in its 36-16 loss at LSU two weeks ago.

So, did the team make progress?

With ninth-ranked Florida (6-1, 4-1) up next on Saturday afternoon in Jacksonville, Fla., Smart certainly hopes so.

"I don't know if we'll know that. I mean we worked hard at stopping the run up front, controlling the line of scrimmage, tackling, a lot of pass pro offensively," Smart said. "We tried to work really hard on special teams, directional kicking, a lot of things that we have to improve on. Those are all really critical.

"But I don't know if you honestly know that until you get out there and play another game, because you can only see so much at practice. I certainly hope the work we put in pays dividends in the areas that we focused on."

Florida, meanwhile, comes into Saturday's SEC matchup (3:39 p.m. ET, CBS) on a roll.

After Florida dropped its conference opener to Kentucky 27-16 in Week 2 of the season, the Gators reeled off five straight victories, including a 27-19 win over LSU and a 37-27 comeback win over Vanderbilt two weeks ago in Nashville, Tenn.

First-year Florida coach Dan Mullen likes were his team currently stands, and why shouldn't he?

Georgia (6-1, 4-1), Florida and Kentucky are tied for the top spot in the SEC East with identical conference records of 4-1, with the Bulldogs and Wildcats each in control of their own destiny as it pertains to the division.

Kentucky and Georgia meet next week in Lexington. The Gators need to beat the Bulldogs and then root for Smart's team in Lexington to take sole position of first place in the East.

"If you said, hey, 6-1 going into the Georgia game, take it or leave it, I might take it. I would love to be 7-0, to be honest with you, but if you threw that out there, I might, like on the game shows you hit the button, I might consider hitting that button right there and taking it," Mullen said.

"So, honestly, what I'm most pleased with is how our team has kind of bought in to what we're trying to do. Honestly, I think that results have helped that buy-in.

"You know, when you look, they're acting like a football team. They're playing hard, they're giving great effort, they're seeing how practice translates to games."

For Georgia, it's all about regaining the confidence the team played with before the loss in Baton Rouge.

So far, players have said all the right things, claiming they've already put the game against LSU in the rear-view mirror and are solely focused on Florida.

"They know what's at stake for this game, and they know that this is going to be a physical, tough battle," Smart said of his players. "Two teams that are well coached and two talented teams. Most of our kids know their kids. It won't be about what we say or how we say it. It'll be about who plays well on the field and who controls the line of scrimmage that will be the key to this game."

Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 1406 15 5 143.2
F. Franks 103/182 1406 15 5
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 0 0 175.6
K. Trask 4/4 36 0 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
L. Krull 1/1 15 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 381 3
J. Scarlett 70 381 3 48
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 376 3
L. Perine 69 376 3 25
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 295 2
D. Pierce 35 295 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 126 1
F. Franks 55 126 1 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 125 0
K. Toney 11 125 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Hammond 1 11 0 11
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Ricks 1 9 0 9
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 1
K. Trask 3 7 1 12
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
I. Clement 1 5 0 5
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -4 0
E. Jones 3 -4 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 265 4
V. Jefferson 19 265 4 38
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 225 4
F. Swain 11 225 4 65
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 176 1
J. Hammond 10 176 1 49
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 142 0
L. Perine 8 142 0 63
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 1
T. Grimes 11 129 1 34
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
T. Cleveland 11 125 2 38
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 102 3
M. Stephens 7 102 3 26
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
K. Toney 9 62 0 19
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Scarlett 5 60 0 30
L. Krull 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
L. Krull 3 39 0 30
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Lewis 2 27 0 18
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
K. Gamble 3 25 0 12
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Pitts 2 21 0 12
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Pierce 1 6 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 1
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 25/25
E. McPherson 11/12 0 25/25 58
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Powell 1/1 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.9% 1409 13 4 170.4
J. Fromm 99/148 1409 13 4
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 200 2 0 165.6
J. Fields 18/25 200 2 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 40 0 0 122.7
M. Downing 4/6 40 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 488 4
E. Holyfield 65 488 4 66
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 362 4
D. Swift 71 362 4 24
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 178 2
B. Herrien 30 178 2 21
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 165 0
J. Cook 30 165 0 36
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 136 3
J. Fields 18 136 3 17
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 97 1
D. Robertson 3 97 1 72
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 80 1
T. Simmons 3 80 1 56
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 55 0
P. Hudson 13 55 0 11
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 36 0
M. Hardman 4 36 0 30
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 2 8 0 7
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
L. Tidwell 2 8 0 5
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6 0 6
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Blankenship 1 -2 0 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
M. Downing 2 -5 0 2
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -39 0
J. Fromm 19 -39 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 358 4
M. Hardman 24 358 4 59
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 337 5
R. Ridley 25 337 5 35
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 234 2
J. Holloman 11 234 2 65
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 176 1
I. Nauta 13 176 1 28
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 1
T. Godwin 7 150 1 75
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 130 1
D. Swift 12 130 1 35
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 59 0
J. Cook 6 59 0 24
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
C. Woerner 5 59 0 24
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
E. Holyfield 3 33 0 24
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
T. Blount 2 27 0 19
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
B. Herrien 6 22 0 13
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Crumpton 2 20 0 12
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Simmons 2 19 0 12
J. Harris 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Harris 1 12 0 12
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 1 9 1 9
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Crowder 0-0 0.0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/12 33/33
R. Blankenship 10/12 0 33/33 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
