No. 19 Oregon wary of upset-minded Wildcats

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 23, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. -- No. 19 Oregon, after two emotional games, will have to guard against a letdown when it travels to play Arizona on Saturday night.

The Ducks defeated rival and No. 15 Washington 30-27 in overtime Oct. 13 but then ran into a fired-up Washington State team last Saturday. With College GameDay on the Pullman campus for the first time, the No. 14 Cougars rode a big first half to a 34-20 victory.

"You have two choices; you can get on your feet and get up or lay down in bed," said Oregon linebacker Kaulana Apelu. "Knowing this team, knowing myself, we'll get up (and) get ready to go."

Oregon (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) will have to get up to take on an Arizona team that has lost two in a row, including 31-30 at UCLA on Saturday. The Wildcats (3-5, 2-3) could be without starting quarterback Khalil Tate for a second consecutive game because of a injured left ankle that has bothered him since the second game of the season.

Arizona first-year coach Kevin Sumlin said he likely would make decision on Tate on Tuesday, although the coach didn't have scheduled media availability after Monday night, so the quarterback position might remain a mystery.

Although Tate's junior season has fizzled, Oregon junior quarterback Justin Herbert has shown enough to be considered a top pick in the 2019 NFL Draft should he leave school early. Herbert has completed 61.8 percent of his 212 passes for 1,883 yards, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

"At that position, you've got to be the toughest guy mentally," Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said.

"I think that's the thing he's matured into. The ability to work through the ebbs and flows of a college football game -- good, bad or indifferent. ... He's done a little more each week of doing some things that may not show up in your stat line."

Herbert's primary weapon is receiver Dillon Mitchell, who has 36 receptions for 510 yards and two touchdowns in the past four games. Running back CJ Verdell (team-high 586 rushing yards, four TDs) suffered a hip flexor injury last week against Washington State but is expected to play against Arizona.

"We're trying to beat the next opponent and the next opponent is very, very talented," Sumlin said. "Their quarterback is extremely talented, a lot of special players around him. ... They have a secondary that's probably as good as there is around -- just a very talented team."

If Tate can't play, or is limited, Arizona will again turn to sophomore Rhett Rodriguez, who went the whole way against UCLA.

Rodriguez, the son of former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez (who was fired after last season), completed 15 of 34 passes for 231 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, in his first start. He seemed to play better than the numbers indicated, however, as his decision-making and touch on the deep ball helped the Wildcats amass 520 yards.

He doesn't have the athleticism or arm strength of Tate, but Rodriguez has a high football IQ and knows where to go with the ball.

"You can say that his play really gave us the opportunity at the end of the game to have a chance," Sumlin said. "That's what you want when you have a backup quarterback playing a conference game on the road at night. It's a tough situation for a guy who has not played a lot."

Arizona has struggled against physical teams (such as BYU and Utah), and physical is something that now applies to Oregon under first-year coach Mario Cristobal.

Arizona averages 196.5 rushing yards per game -- JJ Taylor is at 102.1 yards per game and 6.0 yards per carry -- but Oregon gives up only 3.23 yards per carry, the 14th-best mark in the nation. Nose tackle Jordon Scott, a 329-pound behemoth is the anchor. Jalen Jelks and Justin Hollins are the edge-setters, and linebackers Troy Dye and Apelu are the team's leading tacklers.

Arizona is led defensively by inside linebacker Colin Schooler (81 tackles, 14.5 for loss). His older brother, Brenden, is an Oregon receiver who has 10 catches.

Another family rivalry is Arizona defensive lineman PJ Johnson, who is the older brother of Oregon outside linebacker D.J. Johnson.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
19 Oregon 5-2 -----
Arizona 3-5 -----
O/U 65, ARIZ +9.5
Arizona Stadium Tucson, AZ
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 1883 18 5 159.7
J. Herbert 131/212 1883 18 5
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 27 0 0 78.4
B. Burmeister 4/8 27 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 586 4
C. Verdell 109 586 4 74
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 316 2
Tr. Dye 64 316 2 49
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 200 3
T. Brooks-James 42 200 3 20
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 115 2
J. Herbert 45 115 2 37
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
D. Felix 14 47 0 13
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 31 0
T. Griffin 6 31 0 9
B. Burmeister 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
B. Burmeister 3 17 0 9
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Redd 1 16 0 16
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 16 6
C. Habibi-Likio 13 16 6 6
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Mitchell 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 608 3
D. Mitchell 42 608 3 53
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 238 5
J. Redd 16 238 5 48
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 206 2
J. Breeland 13 206 2 66
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 185 4
J. Johnson III 11 185 4 40
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 137 0
C. Verdell 11 137 0 25
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 116 0
B. Schooler 10 116 0 28
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 2
K. Dillon 8 110 2 30
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 89 1
T. Griffin 2 89 1 83
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 0
T. Brooks-James 3 73 0 53
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
R. Bay 6 49 0 20
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 39 0
Tr. Dye 5 39 0 13
T. Hines 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 1
T. Hines 3 32 1 23
D. Davis 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Davis 1 13 0 13
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Addison 1 12 0 12
H. Kampmoyer 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
H. Kampmoyer 1 4 0 4
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Felix 1 1 0 1
C. McCormick 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
C. McCormick 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Lenoir 0-0 0.0 3
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
U. Amadi 0-0 0.0 3
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hollins 0-0 0.0 1
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Tr. Dye 0-0 0.0 1
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Holland 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stack 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/15
A. Stack 4/6 0 15/15 27
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 21/22
Z. Emerson 0/1 0 21/22 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arizona
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.4% 1415 11 4 136.0
K. Tate 95/178 1415 11 4
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.9% 506 3 2 113.2
R. Rodriguez 41/79 506 3 2
J. Joiner 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 17 0 0 110.7
J. Joiner 3/4 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
137 817 4
J. Taylor 137 817 4 62
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 443 2
G. Brightwell 77 443 2 72
K. Tate 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 112 2
K. Tate 46 112 2 17
A. Mariscal 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 68 1
A. Mariscal 11 68 1 33
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 62 1
D. Smith 15 62 1 14
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 40 0
S. Brown 2 40 0 27
B. Leon 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 1
B. Leon 3 21 1 15
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
S. Berryhill III 1 17 0 17
J. Glatting 16 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Glatting 1 8 0 8
R. Rodriguez 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 3 0
R. Rodriguez 10 3 0 8
J. Joiner 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 1 0
J. Joiner 7 1 0 3
T. Ellison 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
T. Ellison 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Poindexter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 552 4
S. Poindexter 30 552 4 75
S. Brown 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 389 3
S. Brown 36 389 3 65
T. Ellison 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 353 3
T. Ellison 19 353 3 55
D. Cooper 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 208 0
D. Cooper 12 208 0 53
C. Peterson 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 3
C. Peterson 12 154 3 42
S. Berryhill III 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 140 1
S. Berryhill III 9 140 1 33
J. Taylor 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 87 0
J. Taylor 11 87 0 20
J. Nunley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Nunley 2 21 0 11
B. Wolma 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Wolma 2 13 0 11
Z. Williams 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
Z. Williams 1 10 0 10
T. Reid III 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Reid III 1 6 0 6
A. Mariscal 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Mariscal 1 3 0 3
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Smith 1 3 0 3
G. Brightwell 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Brightwell 1 0 0 0
J. Peters 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Peters 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wallace 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
C. Schooler 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Schooler 0-0 0.0 2
S. Young Jr. 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Young Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Havrisik 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/9 18/20
L. Havrisik 4/9 0 18/20 30
J. Pollack 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/7 7/7
J. Pollack 5/7 0 7/7 22
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
