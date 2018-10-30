Drive Chart
UCF may have gotten last weekend off, but the Knights will go into Thursday night's affair with Temple in a clash of American Athletic Conference East Division leaders unsure of the status of quarterback McKenzie Milton.

Kickoff for the No. 9 Knights (7-0, 4-0 AAC) and unranked Owls (5-3, 4-0 AAC) at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando is 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Milton did not play in the Knights' last outing Oct. 20 at East Carolina when they ran their overall winning streak to a nation-leading 20 games, and UCF coach Josh Heupel said on the AAC coaches' conference call this week that his status remains uncertain.

"KZ is day-to-day at this point and will be a game-time decision," Heupel said.

With Milton out with an undisclosed injury, redshirt freshman backup Darriel Mack Jr. earned his first career start and, after a shaky start, finished with a game-high 120 yards rushing and 69 passing with 12 completions in 20 attempts against East Carolina.

"Darriel did a fantastic job," Heupel said. "Managed the game well. Took care of the football the entire night. Didn't have huge passing numbers as far as yards, but was really efficient and was really on-target with some of our deep balls that we ended up not catching or not making the play on.

"I thought he was a great decision-maker."

The Knights trailed at the end of the first quarter for just the second time this season but quickly overcame the 3-0 deficit and led 27-10 at the half on their way to the 37-10 victory over the Pirates.

With Milton still sidelined, Mack took all the snaps in UCF's two practice sessions in the off week.

"They are both capable," Heupel said of the two quarterbacks. "There are some things that (Mack) in Week 1 would want to do a bit differently but you saw him play with a ton of confidence and poise. A lot of that comes from the work both of those guys have put in during the offseason."

Temple coach Geoff Collins lauded Milton's ability to improvise. Milton hasn't run that much -- 30 times for 204 yards or 34 yards a game -- while passing for nearly 300 an outing.

"He's as dynamic player as there is in college football," Collins said, "but then Mack comes in, and they did more designed quarterback runs with him."

Collins also noted the supporting cast around Mack. UCF running back Adrian Killins has rushed for 429 yards and caught eight passes for 227 yards (a 28.4 per catch average). Wide receiver Gabriel Davis has 33 receptions for 493 yards, Tre Nixon 27 for 364, and Dredrick Snelson 24 for 310.

"They've got skill guys all over the place, running back, receiver, and the tight end does a lot of things for them," Collins said, referring to Michael Colubiale, who has 15 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown. "And a big experienced offensive line that plays really, really well."

Collins' Owls also have not played since Oct. 20 when they knocked off then-unbeaten and No. 20 Cincinnati 24-17 in overtime. Quarterback Anthony Russo took the Owls 75 yards in seven plays for the tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter, then found Isaiah Wright on third down in the overtime for a 25-yard touchdown.

Russo was 23-of-31 passing for 300 yards for the game.

Collins cited Russo's toughness down the stretch, a product, the coach said, of the "grueling" and "challenging" offseason program that the team goes through.

"Just to get through our offseason, to get through our spring ball, to get through preseason camp, you develop mental toughness in everything you do in our program," Collins said. "Anthony Russo is one of those guys who doesn't just survive those workouts but attacks them."

The Owls' leading rusher, running back Ryquell Armstead (626 yards in six games), also is a game-time decision because of an ankle injury.

Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 1410 9 10 123.6
A. Russo 108/191 1410 9 10
F. Nutile 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 401 4 4 114.1
F. Nutile 33/63 401 4 4
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 102 1 0 152.8
T. Centeio 8/13 102 1 0
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
I. Wright 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 626 6
R. Armstead 122 626 6 75
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 157 0
J. Gardner 50 157 0 13
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 96 2
R. Ritrovato 37 96 2 13
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 57 0
I. Wright 15 57 0 13
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 50 0
T. Centeio 14 50 0 21
T. Raynor 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 1
T. Raynor 9 41 1 15
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
S. Bradley 3 27 0 28
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Blue 3 18 0 7
J. Forrest 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
J. Forrest 4 16 0 11
J. Jennings 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
J. Jennings 4 7 0 5
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 2 1
A. Russo 10 2 1 9
F. Booth-Lloyd 99 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 2
F. Booth-Lloyd 2 2 2 1
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
V. Bryant 1 -3 0 0
F. Nutile 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -14 0
F. Nutile 9 -14 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 395 1
V. Bryant 28 395 1 62
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 316 4
B. Mack 29 316 4 39
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 272 3
I. Wright 26 272 3 35
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 250 3
R. Jones 16 250 3 44
B. Yancy 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 123 0
B. Yancy 5 123 0 40
F. Johnson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 115 1
F. Johnson 5 115 1 44
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 1
S. Ryan 7 90 1 24
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 80 0
J. Gardner 7 80 0 38
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
C. Myarick 5 78 0 36
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 70 1
K. Yeboah 5 70 1 47
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
J. Blue 3 39 0 18
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
R. Ritrovato 4 32 0 14
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
R. Armstead 4 22 0 15
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
T. Williams 1 16 0 16
Ja. Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
Ja. Robinson 1 13 0 13
D. Martin-Robinson 37 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Martin-Robinson 1 2 0 2
J. Forrest 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
J. Forrest 2 0 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ya-Sin 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
R. Ya-Sin 0-0 0.0 2
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Walls 0-0 0.0 1
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Bradley 0-0 0.0 2
S. Franklin 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Franklin 0-0 0.0 1
L. Crump 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Crump 0-0 0.0 1
T. Mason 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Mason 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 30/30
W. Mobley 3/5 0 30/30 39
A. Boumerhi 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 2/2
A. Boumerhi 1/3 0 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 1797 16 4 157.4
M. Milton 119/200 1797 16 4
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.2% 93 0 0 82.1
D. Mack Jr. 16/29 93 0 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 782.8
Q. Jones 1/1 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 429 4
A. Killins Jr. 91 429 4 26
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
G. McCrae 43 384 2 74
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 263 3
T. McGowan 38 263 3 71
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 230 2
D. Mack Jr. 30 230 2 70
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 204 6
M. Milton 48 204 6 23
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 184 4
O. Anderson 32 184 4 30
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 135 0
B. Thompson 24 135 0 15
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
Ma. Williams 3 8 0 8
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
T. Hill 1 1 1 1
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Colubiale 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 493 5
G. Davis 33 493 5 75
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 364 3
T. Nixon 27 364 3 45
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 310 2
D. Snelson 24 310 2 31
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 227 2
A. Killins Jr. 8 227 2 71
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 219 1
M. Colubiale 15 219 1 27
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 168 1
Ma. Williams 13 168 1 32
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 2
O. Anderson 11 93 2 23
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 47 1
G. McCrae 2 47 1 36
T. Payton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
T. Payton 2 13 0 8
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Gibson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Gibson 0-0 0.0 1
S. Burgess-Becker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Burgess-Becker 0-0 0.0 1
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Mitchell 0-0 0.0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 1
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 3
P. Jasinski 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Jasinski 0-0 0.0 1
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Collier 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 41/41
M. Wright 8/8 0 41/41 65
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
