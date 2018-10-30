Drive Chart
PITT
UVA

No. 25 Virginia aims for 4th straight ACC win vs. Pitt

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. -- Meaningful games in the month of November are not something that Virginia football fans have been used to over the past decade. In fact, the Cavaliers have made two bowl appearances and have tallied just one winning season since 2008.

Friday night under the lights at Scott Stadium will provide a pleasant change for those same fans that have witnessed the dread and despair, as a rejuvenation has been pumped back into the Cavalier football program.

No. 25 Virginia (6-2, 4-1) aims for their fourth-straight conference win and a chance to move one step closer to an ACC Coastal Division Title when they host Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-1).

"From the minute our game finished last year against Navy, there had to be a completely recommitted effort to size, strength and fundamentals," Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. "The mindset to run fundamentals knowing our program could not take a step forward until that got better was the challenge, and it is on-going still."

To say that Virginia has taken a step forward from their 6-7 2017 season that saw them fall to Navy 49-7 in the Military Bowl would be an understatement. The Cavaliers were picked to finish dead last in the ACC at the beginning of the season, and now find themselves ranked in the top-25 for the first time since November of 2011.

With each week comes a new challenge for Mendenhall's team, as Pittsburgh enters Friday night's game with high aspirations as well. The Panthers are coming off of a 54-45 shootout win over Duke last week and have moved themselves into a group with Virginia and Virginia Tech of teams in the Coastal Division with just one conference loss.

"We know have to go back to work, we have a short week," Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi said after his team's win over Duke. "We've got Virginia on Friday night and we have got a lot of work to do."

Offensively, Pittsburgh used their best performance of the season to put up 54 points and 634 total yards with 484 of those coming on the ground. Defensively, they struggled, as they gave up 619 yards to the Blue Devils. Virginia boasts one of the nation's best run defenses while Pittsburgh claims a top-25 rushing offense.

Which one will give?

"Pitt is a unique challenge. They are very physical and a tough football team," Mendenhall said of the Panthers. "You have to be really sound in your fundamentals. Your eye control has to be good because of the nature of the run-game. This will be a competitive matchup."

The Panthers have taken the last three games in the series which included a 45-31 win in Charlottesville in 2016.

Virginia's offense has exceled this season under first-year quarterback Bryce Perkins who continues to lead the Cavaliers' offense. The junior, JUCO transfer became only the second Cavalier quarterback to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 in the same game when he did so last week against North Carolina. Perkins' favorite target wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus became Virginia's all-time receptions leader in the game as well as he passed former great Billy McMullen.

"Perkins is a guy that makes it go on offense," Narduzzi said. "He gets it done."

Getting it done with his arm and his legs is a combo that Perkins has added to the Virginia offense this season. He currently has thrown for over 1,600 yards and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground three times already while totaling 21 touchdowns.

Pittsburgh freshman running back V'Lique Carter made his collegiate debut against Duke running for 137 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Carter will provide a unique challenge for a stingy Virginia rushing defense that allows just 113 yards on the ground per game.

"I told the TV crew on Friday morning to watch out for V'Lique Carter," Narduzzi said of his freshman. It goes into those four games. If he keeps doing that for the next three, he'll be playing a fifth, maybe a sixth."

Carter committed to the Panthers out of high school as a safety but showed his running ability in practice as a scout team player, ultimately leading to Narduzzi's decision to add him to Pittsburgh's already stellar rushing attack.

Each of these teams controls their own destiny in regards to making it to December's ACC Championship game in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 7:30 on Friday night.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Pittsburgh 4-4 -----
23 Virginia 6-2 -----
O/U 48.5, UVA -7.5
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1156 8 5 121.0
K. Pickett 114/188 1156 8 5
R. Town 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 15 0 0 226.0
R. Town 1/1 15 0 0
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Q. Ollison 0/1 0 0 0
J. George 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. George 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 795 7
Q. Ollison 126 795 7 69
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 429 4
D. Hall 70 429 4 65
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 152 3
K. Pickett 58 152 3 30
V. Carter 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 137 2
V. Carter 7 137 2 62
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 103 0
A. Davis 24 103 0 14
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 101 1
M. Ffrench 14 101 1 28
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 58 0
S. Jacques-Louis 7 58 0 38
M. Salahuddin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 37 0
M. Salahuddin 4 37 0 23
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
R. Araujo-Lopes 4 17 0 12
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
G. Aston 2 2 0 4
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
K. Christodoulou 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 294 4
M. Ffrench 19 294 4 58
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 265 0
T. Mack 12 265 0 60
R. Araujo-Lopes 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 216 3
R. Araujo-Lopes 20 216 3 68
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 76 0
A. Mathews 7 76 0 14
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 0
S. Jacques-Louis 8 70 0 15
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 60 1
G. Aston 13 60 1 14
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 51 0
D. Hall 8 51 0 24
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 50 0
Q. Ollison 10 50 0 13
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
W. Gragg 4 28 0 10
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
T. Tipton 3 20 0 8
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
A. Davis 3 17 0 16
J. Medure 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Medure 1 15 0 15
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
D. Butler-Jenkins 4 12 0 6
T. Sear 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Sear 2 9 0 6
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Morgan 1 8 0 8
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Pickett 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 1
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Stocker 0-0 0.0 1
D. Mathis 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Mathis 0-0 0.0 1
T. Coleman 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coleman 0-0 0.0 1
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 0-0 0.0 1
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 0-0 0.0 1
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Pinnock 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 25/26
A. Kessman 7/10 0 25/26 46
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 1623 15 8 141.4
B. Perkins 137/217 1623 15 8
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 9 0 0 175.6
O. Zaccheaus 1/1 9 0 0
B. Armstrong 98 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 6 0 0 50.1
B. Armstrong 1/3 6 0 0
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
H. Dubois 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 683 7
J. Ellis 130 683 7 75
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 575 6
B. Perkins 133 575 6 47
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 68 0
P. Kier 21 68 0 13
B. Armstrong 98 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 61 0
B. Armstrong 7 61 0 34
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 58 0
O. Zaccheaus 10 58 0 29
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Atkins 2 17 0 12
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
J. Reed 3 15 0 9
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Sharp 1 8 0 8
J. Peacock 10 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Peacock 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 690 6
O. Zaccheaus 56 690 6 86
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 360 3
H. Dubois 32 360 3 33
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 229 2
J. Reed 15 229 2 44
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 105 2
E. Butts 12 105 2 16
T. Jana 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
T. Jana 3 29 0 11
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Cowley 3 28 0 15
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 2
C. Sharp 3 24 2 20
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
J. Ellis 3 21 0 11
D. Cross 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Cross 1 20 0 20
J. Peacock 10 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Peacock 1 18 0 18
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
B. Perkins 1 9 0 9
L. Atkins 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Atkins 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Snowden 0-0 0.0 1
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Hall 0-0 0.0 2
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Thornhill 0-0 0.0 4
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Nelson 0-0 0.0 1
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Blount 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 7/7
B. Delaney 6/8 0 7/7 25
A. Mejia 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/4 14/14
A. Mejia 1/4 0 14/14 17
H. Pearson 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 6/6
H. Pearson 2/2 0 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores