No. 23 Fresno State aiming for 7th straight win

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

For the first time since 2013, the Fresno State Bulldogs have been recognized for having a pretty darn good football team.

The Bulldogs have won six straight games and cracked the first College Football Playoff ranking, which was released Tuesday night at No. 23.

But head coach Jeff Tedford can't be bothered very much about rankings this time of year -- there's a game to prepare for against UNLV on Saturday in Las Vegas. Rankings at this time of the season are just a distraction.

"It really matters at the end of the year. There is a lot of football to be played. If we play well and people recognize it, maybe someday that will happen, but that's not a goal that we have right now," Tedford said. "Our goal is to try to work hard each week and get better. We want to take advantage of every opportunity that we have from week to week."

With their next game against a struggling UNLV squad, the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West) have a golden opportunity to climb even higher in the all-important CFP.

Fresno is coming off a 50-20 victory over a talented Hawaii squad. UNLV (2-6, 0-4) is fading fast after a disappointing loss and questions about the future of head coach Tony Sanchez have begun to simmer in the desert.

"You can go to work or not work ... there is no choice in that, and I believe in our team and kids," Sanchez told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "They do a really good job of coming in and shaking things off and moving forward. They know what we're dealing with."

Sanchez and the Rebels need to figure out a way to slow down the Bulldogs offense, which racked up a season-high 562 yards against the Rainbow Warriors.

Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion will be licking his chops looking across the line at a Rebels defense, which last week gave up 555 yards to a San Jose State team that won for the first time in 2018.

For the season, McMaryion has completed 171 of 243 pass attempts for 2,142 yards, 18 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

UNLV has lost five straight and has given up 40 or more points in four of those games, and 50 or more points in three games.

In the win over Hawaii, the Bulldogs' KeeSean Johnson became the program's all-time receptions leader with 234 passes caught, overtaking Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

"I think everyone is happy for KeeSean," Tedford said. "He is a great teammate, everyone has a lot of respect for him. This is well deserved, he has had a great career here. It was nice that he could get it done at home."

Sophomore running back Ronnie Rivers proved he could shoulder the load on the ground as he ran for a career-high 125 yards on 11 carries against Hawaii.

And if that weren't enough to keep Sanchez up late, against Hawaii, the Bulldogs defense held its opponent to under 30 points for the 19th straight time.

Injuries on both sides of the ball have plagued the Rebels this season. Not having starting quarterback Armani Rogers has hurt the most on offense.

The good news for Sanchez is that Rogers returned to practice on Monday.

The sophomore from Los Angeles has played in only four games this season because of a foot injury. But in those games, he was averaging 122 yards on the ground but only 92 yards in the air. He had thrown six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Rogers' replacement, Max Gilliam, has thrown 12 touchdowns in four games. Whoever is taking snaps for UNLV, the goal should be to get Tyleek Collins the ball.

Against San Jose State, Collins was the most dynamic player on the field. He hauled in nine catches for 170 yards and scored four times.

Injuries have devastated the Rebels defensive backfield, and UNLV is paying the price.

"There are areas we haven't gotten better, and part of that's on me because I have the final say on (recruiting)," Sanchez said. "But I know the overall program is better. We have done some really, really good things."

"A lot of it is personnel matchups," Sanchez added. "With some of the guys out, we're really thin, and we got exposed. We're just not playing at a real high level right now."

Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.4% 2142 18 2 167.2
M. McMaryion 171/243 2142 18 2
J. Reyna 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 111 1 0 171.9
J. Reyna 8/12 111 1 0
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
J. Hokit 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 301 4
J. Mims 87 301 4 22
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 232 4
R. Rivers 33 232 4 76
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 207 0
J. Hokit 56 207 0 22
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 118 7
M. McMaryion 35 118 7 26
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 116 1
D. O'Neal 31 116 1 26
S. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 84 2
S. Johnson 18 84 2 24
J. Reyna 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 56 0
J. Reyna 6 56 0 19
R. Harris 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 1
R. Harris 4 47 1 27
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
K. Johnson 3 9 0 7
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Grim 3 5 0 4
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
Ja. Rice 1 3 0 3
D. Hardaway 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Hardaway 1 1 0 1
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
C. Coleman 2 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 761 6
K. Johnson 54 761 6 45
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 441 3
Ja. Rice 35 441 3 69
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 268 2
J. Mims 18 268 2 55
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 241 1
J. Jordan 16 241 1 49
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 150 2
R. Rivers 9 150 2 34
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 80 2
D. Grim 6 80 2 33
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 0
D. O'Neal 8 70 0 31
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 44 0
M. Quick 7 44 0 11
C. Sutton 36 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
C. Sutton 3 42 0 20
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Coleman 4 40 0 13
J. Allen 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 38 0
J. Allen 5 38 0 13
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
J. Hokit 7 34 0 10
K. Riddering 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 2
K. Riddering 4 28 2 10
D. Tangipa 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 1
D. Tangipa 3 16 1 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Free 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Free 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Hughes 0-0 0.0 2
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
M. Bell 0-0 0.0 3
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Kelly 0-0 0.0 3
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Bailey 0-0 0.0 1
L. Tatum III 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Tatum III 0-0 0.0 1
J. Allison 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Allison 0-0 0.0 2
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Walker 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/10 38/42
A. Fuller 6/10 0 38/42 56
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 1021 12 6 125.9
M. Gilliam 88/160 1021 12 6
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.5% 369 6 4 93.7
A. Rogers 34/82 369 6 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 721 8
L. Thomas 136 721 8 74
A. Rogers 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 488 6
A. Rogers 71 488 6 64
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 181 1
E. Owens 26 181 1 41
X. Campbell 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 172 0
X. Campbell 34 172 0 20
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 169 0
C. Williams 40 169 0 15
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 66 1
T. Collins 9 66 1 20
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 36 0
E. Austrie 1 36 0 36
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
H. Hicken 1 14 0 14
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 2 1
M. Gilliam 38 2 1 25
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 387 6
T. Collins 23 387 6 79
B. Presley 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 276 2
B. Presley 23 276 2 40
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 238 5
D. Woods Jr. 18 238 5 25
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 171 1
M. Stevenson 14 171 1 51
D. Tejchman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 2
D. Tejchman 9 84 2 24
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 0
L. Thomas 11 75 0 26
K. Keys 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 66 1
K. Keys 4 66 1 31
G. Fauolo 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 53 1
G. Fauolo 11 53 1 12
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
E. Owens 3 23 0 16
J. Neal 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Neal 1 6 0 6
X. Campbell 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
X. Campbell 1 6 0 6
C. Scherff 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Scherff 1 3 0 3
N. Bean 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Bean 1 2 0 2
B. Gahagan 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Gahagan 1 0 0 0
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Williams 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 1
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. White 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Pantels 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/6 32/33
E. Pantels 3/6 0 32/33 41
D. Gutierrez 32 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
D. Gutierrez 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
