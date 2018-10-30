Drive Chart
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney likes where his team is as it heads into what he calls "the championship phase" of the season.

The Tigers occupy a position to which they've grown accustomed.

Clemson is bidding for a fourth consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title and a fourth straight berth into the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers will put their unbeaten record (8-0, 5-0 ACC) and No. 2 position in the CFP ranking on the line Saturday against Louisville (2-6, 0-5) at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

"Here we are and we're rolling into November," Swinney said.

No question there. Swinney's team has dismantled its last three opponents -- Wake Forest, N.C. State and Florida State -- by a combined 163-20 margin.

"I challenged our team a few weeks ago and they've really responded," Swinney said. "This is three games in a row that we've played complete games and we're really starting to build that momentum. There's not a lot of panic in these guys. They know the type of focus that it takes."

Clemson, the only team in the country to rank in the Top 10 in both total offense and defense, is attempting to improve to 9-0 for the fifth time in program history and third time in the last four years.

Louisville coach Bobby Petrino, whose team has lost five in a row and opened as a 37-point underdog against Clemson, knows his team faces a monumental challenge, particularly against a veteran defense that ranks among the nation's best in almost every statistical category.

"They're as good of a defense as there is out there," Petrino said. "Defensive front, linebackers are big and physical and fast. Lot of the same guys we've played against for the last couple of years, so we do know them well."

Clemson's defense, led by four potential first-round NFL Draft picks on the defensive front, is tied for No. 1 nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 13.0 points per game, and ranks second in total tackles for loss (80) and third in total defense (263.9).

Louisville challenged Clemson for three consecutive years from 2014 to 2016, losing by a touchdown or less in each instance. Clemson won 47-21 last year in Louisville, dropping the Cardinals to 0-5 all time in the series.

But Swinney is convinced that the Cardinals possess the talent to keep things interesting once again.

"Louisville is 2-6, but they're the best 2-6 team I've seen," Swinney said. "Their record is not indicative of the players they have.

"They've had some tough breaks and I'm sure their coaches are frustrated, but they're very capable of playing with anybody."

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence has emerged as a big-time threat for Clemson and is coming off back-to-back 300-yard passing games. He leads all FBS freshmen in touchdown passes (16) and passing efficiency (164.2).

"Their quarterback is doing a really nice job for them," Petrino said. "He can really zip it. He can spin the ball. He's got a really good wrist and can get the ball down the field to his targets, so it's a great challenge for us."

Louisville hopes to get a solid performance from sophomore Jawon Pass, a big, rangy quarterback who has struggled with consistency. The Cardinals had two receivers with 100-yard games last week in a loss against Wake Forest as Tutu Atwell and Jaylen Smith had eight receptions each for 132 and 107 yards, respectively.

"They have as good a group of receivers as we've played," Swinney said. "The quarterback is a young guy they're committed to. He runs very well and he's big, he's just not been as consistent as they want him to be. We expect a challenge and a big-time battle."

Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 1587 7 8 113.5
J. Pass 132/240 1587 7 8
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 198 1 1 117.4
M. Cunningham 22/34 198 1 1
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 71 1 1 80.5
J. Travis 4/14 71 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 246 4
Tr. Smith 45 246 4 52
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 227 2
M. Cunningham 48 227 2 19
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 197 2
H. Hall 46 197 2 17
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 71 2
D. Williams 22 71 2 21
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 70 0
Je. Smith 19 70 0 21
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 0
C. Wilson 12 62 0 26
J. Travis 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 0
J. Travis 8 40 0 25
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 24 2
J. Pass 52 24 2 16
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Hawkins 2 8 0 7
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
M. Riley 3 4 0 9
M. Becton 73 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
M. Becton 1 1 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 373 1
Ja. Smith 24 373 1 42
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 347 2
C. Atwell 20 347 2 53
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 292 2
D. Fitzpatrick 24 292 2 42
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 0
D. Peete 16 204 0 37
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 180 1
S. Dawkins 15 180 1 47
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 178 1
M. Crum 18 178 1 25
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 74 0
Tr. Smith 10 74 0 27
K. Averett 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 2
K. Averett 8 65 2 15
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 64 0
H. Hall 8 64 0 11
T. Harrell 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
T. Harrell 2 36 0 31
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Davis 1 17 0 17
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
Je. Smith 4 15 0 8
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Riley 3 9 0 6
E. Spence 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Spence 1 6 0 6
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Hawkins 1 4 0 4
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
D. Williams 2 -1 0 0
C. Bentley 66 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -7 0
C. Bentley 1 -7 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Burns 0-0 0.0 1
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/6 22/23
B. Creque 6/6 0 22/23 40
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 1490 16 2 164.2
T. Lawrence 115/176 1490 16 2
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 461 2 1 146.9
K. Bryant 36/54 461 2 1
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 332 2 3 132.9
C. Brice 26/41 332 2 3
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
H. Renfrow 1/2 2 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
A. Rodgers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 845 14
T. Etienne 108 845 14 70
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 341 3
L. Dixon 37 341 3 65
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 311 3
A. Choice 42 311 3 64
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 193 2
T. Feaster 41 193 2 27
K. Bryant 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 130 2
K. Bryant 30 130 2 35
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 38 0
T. Lawrence 25 38 0 13
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 28 0
D. Rencher 5 28 0 15
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
C. Brice 7 9 0 17
B. Batson 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
B. Batson 2 6 0 4
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Rodgers 1 5 0 5
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Williams 1 2 1 2
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
C. Wilkins 1 1 1 1
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
W. Swinney 1 0 0 0
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
D. Kendrick 2 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 488 6
T. Higgins 32 488 6 64
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 402 4
J. Ross 20 402 4 57
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 383 3
A. Rodgers 30 383 3 68
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 290 1
H. Renfrow 26 290 1 40
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 142 3
D. Overton 10 142 3 61
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
D. Kendrick 6 87 0 38
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 0
T. Thompson 8 83 0 21
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 65 1
T. Chase 8 65 1 20
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 0
C. Powell 5 63 0 42
B. Galloway 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 1
B. Galloway 5 52 1 20
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 47 1
T. Etienne 6 47 1 24
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 41 0
L. Dixon 1 41 0 41
M. Richard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
M. Richard 4 40 0 17
Ca. Smith 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
Ca. Smith 3 34 0 17
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
T. Feaster 4 22 0 9
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 0
W. Swinney 5 20 0 7
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. Mullen 1 17 0 17
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Chalk 1 6 0 6
G. Williams 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
G. Williams 1 4 0 4
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Choice 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 0-0 0.0 1
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Muse 0-0 0.0 1
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 0-0 0.0 1
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lamar 0-0 0.0 1
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/10 39/39
G. Huegel 7/10 0 39/39 60
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
Al. Spence 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
