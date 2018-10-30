Drive Chart
ND
NWEST

No. 4 Notre Dame focuses on Northwestern, not ratings

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly cares about plenty of things involving his program.

His players. His next opponent. His next wave of recruits. The alumni base.

But one thing Kelly decidedly does not care about is the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings. He has more pressing concerns as No. 4 Notre Dame (8-0) prepares to visit Northwestern (5-3) on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.

"I want to pay attention to the last one," Kelly said to reporters who asked about this week's rankings. "That's the one that really matters. Does this matter, this one? Do they put you in the playoffs for this one? I don't think so.

"As I told our team, this one doesn't really matter. We've been down this road before. We've been selected for this one, but it doesn't get you anything. For us, the one that we're interested in, the one that we'll watch, probably we'll watch it as a team, is the last one. That's the one that we want to focus on. That's the one we'll pay attention to."

Both teams are playing well as they enter the prime-time contest. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 44-22 victory over Navy, and the Wildcats have won four straight after a resounding 31-17 win over then-No. 19 Wisconsin.

Northwestern has won 12 of its past 13 games in the Big Ten -- a statistic that has drawn Notre Dame's attention. This week's meeting represents an unusual high-stakes, nonconference showdown in the season's second half.

"It's unique, isn't it?" Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said to reporters this week. "My time here, this is as unique of an opportunity probably that we've had to play an outstanding football team, and (we) have a huge challenge in front of us.

"It's pretty rare, but what a great opportunity. We've got nothing to lose, so our guys are going to prepare really well and be excited for the challenge and be excited for the opportunity. I've got a ton of respect for Brian Kelly, I've known him for a long time. A lot of guys on that staff, they do an outstanding job."

Some key players have made their jobs easier. Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book has 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. Running back Dexter Williams has seven scores and is averaging 6.9 yards per carry. Miles Boykin has six touchdown catches.

Notre Dame has talented players on defense, too, and that group will be tested by Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson. The pro-style signal-caller has thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, although he also has 10 interceptions.

Flynn Nagel is the Wildcats' top receiving target with 711 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries have hindered the backfield, with freshman Isaiah Bowser (227 yards, 3 TDs) recently embracing a bigger role.

This is the first meeting between the teams at Ryan Field since Sept. 25, 1976, when Notre Dame cruised to a 48-0 win. Northwestern has won the past two matchups at Notre Dame Stadium, including a wild 43-40 overtime win on Nov. 15, 2014.

Kelly told his players to be ready for another challenge.

"We expect a tough game," he said. "Our guys are prepared for it. They know going down there, it's going to be a tough fight. We have a lot of respect for Northwestern, what they've accomplished. We know we have to play well. We've got to play with a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm.

"We expect the atmosphere to be -- that's why they put these games on TV. They don't put them on TV because there's half full crowds and nobody cares. They know the environment is going to be really good."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
4 Notre Dame 8-0 -----
Northwestern 5-3 -----
O/U 53.5, NWEST +9.5
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.5% 1481 13 4 170.2
I. Book 130/170 1481 13 4
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 589 1 4 114.2
B. Wimbush 42/76 589 1 4
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 512 7
D. Williams 74 512 7 97
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 326 3
T. Jones Jr. 65 326 3 31
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 297 6
J. Armstrong 56 297 6 42
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 162 3
I. Book 54 162 3 22
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 144 1
B. Wimbush 52 144 1 22
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
A. Davis 18 60 0 12
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 6 28 0 12
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
C. Finke 2 10 0 8
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
P. Jurkovec 1 7 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Flemister 1 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 570 6
M. Boykin 36 570 6 40
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 338 1
C. Finke 27 338 1 56
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 318 3
C. Claypool 28 318 3 35
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 250 1
A. Mack 27 250 1 35
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 0
J. Armstrong 12 151 0 27
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 93 0
C. Kmet 11 93 0 24
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
K. Austin 5 90 0 38
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 88 0
T. Jones Jr. 4 88 0 32
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 0
M. Young 5 78 0 66
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 5 30 0 9
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 0
D. Williams 6 28 0 16
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 3 10 2 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 3
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Love 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/12 27/27
J. Yoon 9/12 0 27/27 54
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Doerer 1/1 0 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 2072 10 10 119.5
C. Thorson 193/318 2072 10 10
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 169 0 1 92.0
T. Green 20/35 169 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 227 3
I. Bowser 60 227 3 23
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 80 2
J. Moten IV 32 80 2 9
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 40 0
S. Vault 29 40 0 9
D. Anderson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 36 0
D. Anderson 12 36 0 11
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
C. Hanaoka 8 36 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 34 0
K. McGowan 3 34 0 21
T. Green 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 1
T. Green 9 12 1 12
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
R. Lees 3 10 0 4
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Holman 1 5 0 5
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
F. Nagel 1 0 0 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
J. Jefferson 1 -3 0 0
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
C. Green 1 -4 0 0
C. Thorson 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 -80 4
C. Thorson 45 -80 4 27
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
F. Nagel 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 711 2
F. Nagel 59 711 2 61
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 410 1
B. Skowronek 33 410 1 40
C. Green 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 315 3
C. Green 36 315 3 21
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 170 2
K. McGowan 6 170 2 77
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 120 2
J. Jefferson 8 120 2 36
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 110 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 14 110 0 16
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
R. Lees 9 92 0 29
J. Moten IV 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 62 0
J. Moten IV 9 62 0 18
C. Fessler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
C. Fessler 5 44 0 15
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 0
C. Hanaoka 5 37 0 14
J. Prather 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Prather 2 14 0 12
B. Holman 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Holman 1 11 0 11
S. Vault 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 7 0
S. Vault 5 7 0 6
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Bowser 1 6 0 6
J. Roberts 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Roberts 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hartage 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Hartage 0-0 0.0 1
N. Hall 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Hall 0-0 0.0 1
J. McGee 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McGee 0-0 0.0 1
J. Pace 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Pace 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/6 18/18
C. Kuhbander 3/6 0 18/18 27
D. Luckenbaugh 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 5/5
D. Luckenbaugh 3/4 0 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores