NEB
OHIOST

No. 10 Ohio State hopes to rebound vs. Nebraska

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 31, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- When foot meets ball on Saturday in Ohio Stadium, almost everyone expects No. 10 Ohio State to come out and play angrily after what happened in its last game.

That includes Nebraska, which visits the Horseshoe (noon ET, FOX) as Ohio State's first opponent since its 49-20 loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.

"I foresee their team coming out and playing with their hair on fire at the beginning," Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. "We need to able to withstand that initial surge and play well at the beginning."

Ohio State coaches spent the bye week analyzing what went wrong in West Lafayette and worked diligently in practice on fixing the issues.

The weaknesses are glaringly obvious -- red zone inefficiency, the lack of a consistent running game on offense, penalties, and giving up big plays on defense.

The areas of emphasis, coach Urban Meyer said, are "No. 1, making sure we structurally have the right play call. No. 2, get more movement, and No. 3 is running through tackles."

The Buckeyes (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) realize that another loss would severely damage any hopes to reach the College Football Playoff and give hated rival Michigan a leg up in the Big Ten East Division.

"We understand November and where we're at," Meyer said. "We understand what's at stake. We understand our shortcomings.

"Urgency is probably the key word around here. It's hard to say I've ever seen a staff work as hard as we've worked to try to fix the issues, and the same with our players."

If Meyer was frustrated after the first loss of the season, he's keeping his emotions in check -- at least in public. At his weekly news conference, he addressed rumors about his future by saying he'll be back at Ohio State next season.

"Clear the bad taste from your mouth and move forward," Meyer said.

Ohio State managed to handle their first seven opponents by relying on the strong and accurate arm of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who is having one of the best seasons as a passer in Ohio State history. The third-year sophomore has completed 71.1 percent of his throws for 30 touchdowns.

But Haskins is not a mobile quarterback and that allows defenses to gear up to stop running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber. Each of the two backs has rushed for 100 yards in a game only once this season.

The Buckeyes also have experienced difficulty in short-yardage situations and inside the opponents' 20-yard line. In the loss to Purdue, Ohio State scored only six points on five red-zone opportunities.

"We're not playing well," Meyer said. "And, you know, I'm one of those guys that I want to help fix the issue, like all coaches do."

Ohio State should have an opportunity to get back on track against Nebraska (2-6, 1-4), which ranks No. 103 in the country in scoring defense and No. 102 of 129 FBS teams in scoring defense.

The Buckeyes have routed the Cornhuskers the previous two seasons by a combined score of 118-17.

"I know they will be prepared in the first quarter to play their best football of the season," Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry said of Ohio State, according to the Omaha World-Herald. "How you handle that is your alignment, assignments, your execution, have to withstand the fire they're going to bring in the first quarter.

"If you can do that, then Purdue's going to seep back into their minds. The doubt's going to seep back into their minds. That first quarter is big for us."

Nebraska struggled to an 0-6 start under new coach Scott Frost but has won its last two games, whipping Minnesota and Bethune-Cookman.

"We're riding a wave, and we're trying to keep it going, trying to keep it trending in the right direction," Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle said. "Everybody's just fired up for this game."

Ohio State's defense will have to deal with freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez after struggling against Purdue's David Blough.

Martinez has already set a school freshman record with 1,656 passing yards. The prized recruit visited Ohio State last season and became friends with Haskins before choosing Nebraska.

"Elite guy. He's a dual guy that can run and pass," Meyer said. "He's doing a very good job."

Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.3% 1656 11 6 146.1
A. Martinez 136/205 1656 11 6
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 320 2 2 128.7
A. Bunch 31/47 320 2 2
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
22.2% 29 0 1 27.1
N. Vedral 2/9 29 0 1
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Washington 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 710 8
D. Ozigbo 96 710 8 59
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
83 408 4
A. Martinez 83 408 4 53
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 344 3
M. Washington 59 344 3 29
G. Bell 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 173 0
G. Bell 35 173 0 45
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 73 1
W. Mazour 10 73 1 18
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 27 0
A. Bunch 15 27 0 23
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
J. Spielman 6 18 0 5
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 1
N. Vedral 7 13 1 20
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Lindsey 2 9 0 9
M. Jones 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Jones 1 5 0 5
M. Wilbon 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Wilbon 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
53 686 7
J. Spielman 53 686 7 75
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 638 5
S. Morgan Jr. 44 638 5 67
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 153 1
J. Stoll 11 153 1 37
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 115 0
D. Ozigbo 13 115 0 18
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 99 0
M. Williams 8 99 0 24
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 92 0
M. Washington 14 92 0 24
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 0
K. Rafdal 4 67 0 26
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 36 0
K. Warner 6 36 0 10
T. Lindsey 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
T. Lindsey 3 22 0 14
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
B. Reimers 3 21 0 9
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
W. Mazour 1 21 0 21
M. Jones 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
M. Jones 1 21 0 21
G. Bell 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 0
G. Bell 4 14 0 6
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
A. Allen 1 13 0 13
J. Woodyard 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Woodyard 1 10 0 10
K. Legrone 12 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Legrone 1 8 0 8
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -11 0
A. Martinez 1 -11 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Newell 0-0 0.0 1
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Neal 0-0 0.0 1
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Young II 0-0 0.0 1
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
D. Williams 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/11 27/28
B. Pickering 7/11 0 27/28 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.1% 2801 30 5 174.1
D. Haskins 224/315 2801 30 5
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.1% 269 1 0 174.6
T. Martell 23/28 269 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 521 4
J. Dobbins 120 521 4 21
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 516 3
M. Weber 96 516 3 49
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 121 2
T. Martell 18 121 2 47
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 56 1
D. Haskins 35 56 1 17
B. Snead 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
B. Snead 11 37 1 5
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. McCall 4 26 0 15
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
P. Campbell 4 11 0 18
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
K. Hill 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 656 4
K. Hill 49 656 4 42
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 600 7
P. Campbell 52 600 7 71
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 398 8
T. McLaurin 21 398 8 75
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 331 1
A. Mack 26 331 1 48
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 284 4
J. Dixon 21 284 4 44
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 3
B. Victor 14 236 3 47
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 164 1
J. Dobbins 15 164 1 35
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 93 1
L. Farrell 9 93 1 24
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 75 1
M. Weber 14 75 1 15
C. Saunders 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
C. Saunders 10 73 0 19
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
D. McCall 5 46 0 35
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
R. Berry 4 36 1 11
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Harris 2 22 0 15
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Olave 2 19 0 14
G. Prater 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
G. Prater 1 13 0 13
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Ruckert 1 13 0 13
J. Gill 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Gill 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Pryor 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 0-0 0.0 2
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Harrison 0-0 0.0 1
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 5/5
B. Haubeil 5/6 0 5/5 20
S. Nuernberger 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 39/39
S. Nuernberger 3/5 0 39/39 48
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
