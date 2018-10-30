Drive Chart
OKLA
TXTECH

No. 7 Oklahoma returns to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

It's been a little more than two years since Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes dueled in one of the great offensive college football games of all time.

Mahomes passed for an astounding 734 yards and touchdown passes of 23, 32, 41, 56 and 3 yards and also ran for 85 yards and a pair of TDs.

But Mayfield countered with 545 passing yards and 7 touchdowns as he led the Sooners to a 66-59 victory over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

"You look at the names and what they're doing on Sundays right now and it's incredible," Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury said about reflecting on the 2016 Sooners-Red Raiders game. "Guys playing on an elite level already early in their (NFL) careers and they're all out there on one particular night all making plays that night."

That game has been in the spotlight this week and not just because the seventh-ranked Sooners return to Lubbock for a 7 p.m. CT matchup on ESPN on Saturday night. Mayfield and Mahomes also face each other again as the Browns host the Chiefs on Sunday in Cleveland.

As an extra dose of intrigue, the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday. Mayfield's college offensive coordinator and head coach, Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, has been mentioned as a candidate to relocated to Cleveland.

But Riley said he's not interested.

"Not right now," Riley said during his Monday press conference. "You sit here and answer these questions and I always want to be truthful. The truth is for me is I love Oklahoma. I love coaching here. I love college football. I certainly don't have that itch right now."

College football fans will tune in to see the next generation matchup back in Lubbock. Texas Tech's Alan Bowman ranks No. 3 in the NCAA with 344.4 passing yards per game, 12 spots ahead of Oklahoma's Kyler Murray at 291.1. But Murray is No. 6 in the nation in total offense per game with 350.4 yards, one notch ahead of Bowman.

That's a lot of pressure on the Texas Tech and Oklahoma defenses.

The Sooners defense is giving up 380.9 yards per game this season. That's more than 40 yards better than the Red Raiders. But Oklahoma hasn't played an opponent that ranks in the top 30 in total offense so far this season, while the Red Raiders have faced four of the top 15 offenses in the country.

The oddsmakers and analytics still see the Sooners as a heavy favorite. Texas Tech is a double-digit underdog and ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives the Sooners a 71.6-percent chance to win.

Perhaps the reason Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) is favored is because prognosticators don't believe the Texas Tech defense can slow down Murray. Last week, he passed for 352 yards and 3 touchdowns, and ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.

It was just another day at the office for the Sooners' quarterback.

"I've watched him from sophomore in high school on and I've never seen him have a bad game," Kingsbury said about Murray, who played high school football in the Dallas suburb of Allen. "Always poised, always in control."

The Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2) have had problems stopping opposing offenses for a long time. But this season, they've climbed out of triple digits and currently rank 94th in total defense in the country. Texas Tech has a chance to show in prime time if its defensive improvement can hold up against Oklahoma.

"Defensively they've made a big jump," Riley said. "There's no question when you turn on the film. This group is playing well together. The thing that you see is it's a lot of the same names and same people that we've been playing against now for two or three years and these guys have gotten better."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
7 Oklahoma 7-1 -----
Texas Tech 5-3 -----
O/U 77.5, TXTECH +13.5
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.2% 2329 28 3 227.3
Ky. Murray 134/183 2329 28 3
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 122 1 0 150.3
A. Kendall 12/17 122 1 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 127.7
T. Mordecai 2/4 37 0 0
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Basquine 0/1 0 0 0
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Lamb 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 516 5
T. Sermon 89 516 5 33
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 474 6
Ky. Murray 71 474 6 67
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 454 6
K. Brooks 38 454 6 86
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 179 0
T. Pledger 30 179 0 21
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 152 2
M. Sutton 29 152 2 22
R. Anderson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 119 3
R. Anderson 11 119 3 65
A. Kendall 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
A. Kendall 7 21 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 738 7
M. Brown 40 738 7 77
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 674 9
C. Lamb 34 674 9 86
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 252 6
L. Morris 12 252 6 65
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 224 2
G. Calcaterra 14 224 2 35
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 145 0
T. Sermon 9 145 0 51
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 2
C. Meier 6 94 2 32
A. Miller 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 75 2
A. Miller 7 75 2 17
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
M. Tease 5 58 1 20
M. Jones 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
M. Jones 2 37 0 33
N. Basquine 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
N. Basquine 3 32 0 24
J. Robinson 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Robinson 3 28 0 11
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
K. Brooks 4 25 0 10
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
C. Rambo 1 17 0 17
R. Turner 28 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Turner 1 16 0 16
D. Stoops 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
D. Stoops 2 16 0 8
M. Sutton 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Sutton 2 14 0 11
T. Pledger 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Pledger 1 12 0 12
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hall 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 0-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
P. Motley 0-0 0.0 3
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Barnes 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/11 51/51
A. Seibert 9/11 0 51/51 78
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.4% 2411 15 7 147.5
A. Bowman 206/301 2411 15 7
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 488 2 4 124.7
J. Duffey 39/63 488 2 4
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 61 0 0 111.2
M. Carter 6/10 61 0 0
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 44 1 0 799.6
C. Garrett 1/1 44 1 0
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 184.0
S. Collins 1/1 10 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 346 8
T. Henry 82 346 8 23
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 250 3
J. Duffey 39 250 3 38
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 250 5
D. Felton 48 250 5 34
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 138 2
D. Ward 36 138 2 19
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
T. King 35 137 1 18
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 105 3
S. Thompson 25 105 3 21
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
K. Carter 3 28 0 14
M. Reed 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
M. Reed 5 11 0 5
C. Garrett 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
C. Garrett 2 9 0 6
M. Carter 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
M. Carter 5 5 0 13
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Bowman 1 4 0 4
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Wesley 1 -2 0 0
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -29 1
A. Bowman 28 -29 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 977 7
A. Wesley 58 977 7 66
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 608 3
J. High 46 608 3 62
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 428 4
T. Vasher 28 428 4 37
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 235 1
K. Carter 25 235 1 25
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 192 1
S. Collins 19 192 1 31
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 139 0
Z. Austin 16 139 0 20
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 129 0
T. Henry 20 129 0 17
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
D. Bowman 10 90 1 17
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 46 0
D. Ward 10 46 0 9
T. King 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 35 0
T. King 7 35 0 11
D. Rigdon 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
D. Rigdon 3 29 0 10
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 3 14 0 9
C. Leggett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
C. Leggett 1 12 0 12
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Thompson 1 11 0 11
S. Thompson 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Thompson 2 10 0 12
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Bowman 1 10 0 10
C. Killian 40 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Killian 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Dorsey 0-0 0.0 1
D. Coleman III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Coleman III 0-0 0.0 1
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Brooks 0-0 0.0 1
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
A. Frye 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/11 44/44
C. Hatfield 10/11 0 44/44 74
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
