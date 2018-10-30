Drive Chart
No. 20 Texas A&M visits rested Auburn

  • STATS TSX
  • Oct 30, 2018

Funny how things work out sometime.

When they were coaching at schools about four hours apart, Jimbo Fisher at Florida State and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn faced off only once, some 2,000 miles away in the Rose Bowl for the last BCS national championship.

Now with Fisher moving on to Texas A&M, they will meet every year as colleagues in the West Division of the SEC starting Saturday in Auburn.

Kickoff for the No. 20 Aggies (5-3, 3-2 SEC) and unranked Tigers (5-3, 2-3) is noon ET on ESPN.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Fisher and his wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig. Fisher was an Auburn assistant in the 1990s. Craig is a former Auburn quarterback whose name is scattered throughout the school record book, including marks for most yards passing in a season (3,277 in 1997) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass in a season (eight) and career (13).

Asked for his memories of Craig, Fisher responded, "I got a lot of 'em.

"I coached him and recruited him. He was one of the great players in history."

Fisher also has fond memories of his time on The Plains, but as he noted with Craig, it will be his business now to defeat the Tigers.

The matchup is one featuring a team apparently on the rise in the Aggies, whose spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings was somewhat of a surprise, and another trying to claw back to respectability and write a more pleasant ending to what will go down as a disappointing season for the Tigers.

They were thinking playoff and SEC title when they started the season with a win over a highly regarded Washington team, but an early loss to LSU and later losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee squashed that dream.

But just as a big finish last year served as a springboard to a West Division title, the Tigers this year are hoping a similar November will take some of the sting out of the disappointment.

"For us, obviously last year November was huge," Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. "We didn't know exactly how it was going to turn out, obviously, but we just really came together the entire month and played really well each week.

"It started off with A&M last year and obviously it starts off with A&M this week. I think you can take a lot from it, last year's experience, and I know our guys are excited about it and ready for the challenge."

The Tigers got a bit of respect back with a 31-16 victory at Ole Miss before taking last Saturday off in advance of this week's home game against the Aggies.

"The off week went very well," Malzahn said. "I think we accomplished all of our goals -- more than anything, I think just to get physically and mentally refreshed. We got a chance to work on ourselves and then get a head start on Texas A&M, which definitely is much needed.

"Probably more than anything is evaluating us, and getting a chance to work on us, and clean some things up really in all three phases that can help us the last four weeks.

"And then, of course, any time you get an extra couple days on your opponent, that really helps. Got a chance to watch them play on Saturday, so it was good to get a head start on that, too."

The extra time may not get running back JaTarvious Whitlow back on the field, however. The talented Auburn redshirt freshman and team's leading rusher is dealing with shoulder and leg injuries. He needs 374 yards to give Auburn a 1,000-yard rusher for a 10th consecutive season.

The Aggies are coming off a 28-13 loss at Mississippi State that snapped their winning streak at three games. Led by quarterback Kellen Mond (254 yards a game passing) and running back Trayveon Williams (824 yards rushing, second in the SEC), the Aggies are the fourth-most productive team in the SEC in yards (462.5 per game) but only No. 7 in scoring (29.9)

"We don't have issues moving the football," Fisher said. "We've just got to finish."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
1234T
25 Texas A&M 5-3 -----
Auburn 5-3 -----
O/U 49, AUBURN -3.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 2032 11 6 134.6
K. Mond 155/260 2032 11 6
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 169 1 0 147.7
N. Starkel 15/22 169 1 0
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 0 0 167.2
C. Blumrick 1/1 8 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 824 8
T. Williams 149 824 8 73
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 257 4
K. Mond 92 257 4 54
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 202 1
J. Corbin 36 202 1 28
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 102 1
K. Etwi 14 102 1 17
V. Jackson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 49 0
V. Jackson 7 49 0 22
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 26 0
J. Kibodi 3 26 0 15
D. Prince 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Prince 2 21 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Blumrick 3 20 0 19
C. Strong Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Strong Jr. 4 12 0 6
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
Q. Davis 1 11 0 11
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Gillaspia 1 5 0 5
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
N. Starkel 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 509 6
J. Sternberger 31 509 6 53
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 369 3
Q. Davis 30 369 3 34
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 359 0
C. Buckley 25 359 0 69
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 225 2
K. Rogers 16 225 2 30
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 221 0
J. Ausbon 15 221 0 26
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 182 0
T. Williams 17 182 0 38
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
H. Jones 14 126 0 18
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
R. Paul 6 70 0 25
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 0
J. Corbin 9 69 0 15
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
C. Gillaspia 3 25 0 21
K. Etwi 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Etwi 1 16 0 16
J. Preston 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 1
J. Preston 1 14 1 14
A. Boykin 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Boykin 1 8 0 8
T. Wood 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Wood 1 8 0 8
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Renick 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 0-0 0.0 1
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Pryor 0-0 0.0 1
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/17 16/16
S. Small 12/17 0 16/16 52
D. LaCamera 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
D. LaCamera 3/5 0 10/10 19
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.4% 1714 8 4 129.5
J. Stidham 142/235 1714 8 4
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
C. Sandberg 1/1 22 0 0
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 3 0 0 62.6
M. Willis 1/2 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 626 4
J. Whitlow 100 626 4 54
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 272 1
K. Martin 73 272 1 19
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 212 2
S. Shivers 37 212 2 26
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 138 3
A. Schwartz 13 138 3 23
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 57 3
M. Miller 13 57 3 17
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Sandberg 3 35 0 15
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 22 0
M. Hill 1 22 0 22
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
R. Davis 2 15 0 10
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Martin 3 13 0 5
H. Joiner 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 1
H. Joiner 3 9 1 5
M. Willis 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
M. Willis 4 3 0 6
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 1
C. Cox 2 2 1 1
D. Adams 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Adams 1 1 0 1
C. Tolbert 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
C. Tolbert 3 1 0 3
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 -15 2
J. Stidham 50 -15 2 18
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 332 1
D. Slayton 21 332 1 53
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 321 0
R. Davis 38 321 0 42
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 310 2
S. Williams 14 310 2 62
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 262 2
A. Schwartz 12 262 2 76
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 92 0
M. Miller 9 92 0 30
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 90 1
C. Cox 10 90 1 19
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 69 1
J. Whitlow 9 69 1 27
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
K. Martin 10 64 0 17
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
S. Cannella 9 53 1 11
A. Martin 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
A. Martin 2 36 0 33
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
J. Shenker 2 31 0 26
C. Chambers 43 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
C. Chambers 1 22 0 22
T. Brown 86 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Brown 1 9 0 9
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
E. Stove 1 5 0 5
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
S. Shivers 2 -8 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Dean 0-0 0.0 1
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 0-0 0.0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Davis 0-0 0.0 1
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Thomas 0-0 0.0 2
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
J. Dinson 0-0 0.0 2
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Tutt 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/21 23/23
A. Carlson 11/21 0 23/23 56
I. Shannon 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 3/3
I. Shannon 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
