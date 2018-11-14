Drive Chart
McSorley seeks record as No. 14 Penn State visits Rutgers

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 14, 2018

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Trace McSorley can become the winningest quarterback in Penn State history when the No. 14 Nittany Lions take on Rutgers on Saturday at HighPoint.com Stadium.

McSorley has recorded 30 victories in his illustrious career at Happy Valley.

"Trace is a great player," Rutgers coach Chris Ash said. "He's a tremendous quarterback. He can beat you with his feet and beat you with his arm. Just spent the last five, six hours watching film of him, and he's a competitor.

"I don't know if it's necessarily anything that a defense is doing to slow him down, because he's still got a lot of production. He's still very dangerous. It's a different team than they had last year. The pieces around him are different, but he's still a great player. He's fun to watch."

Penn State (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) clinched its 14th consecutive winning season with a victory last week over Wisconsin. Running back Miles Sanders led Penn State offensively with 159 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, while the defense shined with five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Sanders is the 26th Nittany Lion to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and one of 18 in FBS so far this season. The Nittany Lions continued their red zone efficiency, scoring on all three trips inside the 20 against Wisconsin to improve to 38 for 40 on the season with 33 touchdowns.

Penn State sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos ranks second in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (1.6 per game) and is third in the conference in sacks (0.80 per game). GrossMatos has made 28 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in the last four weeks after making 17 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks the previous six weeks.

Freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski was 8-of-19 for Rutgers (1-9, 0-7 Big Ten) in the 42-7 loss to Michigan, where freshman Isaih Pacheco added another notch to his rookie belt. He ran for 142 yards, 80 of them for a touchdown, and the Knights ran for 193 -- the most yards allowed by Michigan this season.

Pacheco, who also completed a 19-yard pass out of the Wildcat, and Raheem Blackshear have developed into a potent 1-2 punch for the Rutgers offense.

The Scarlet Knights have done well preventing negative yardage plays, ranking second in the Big Ten in sacks allowed (1.20) and tackles for loss allowed (4.20) per game. Rutgers boasts one of the nation's strongest kickoff return defenses, allowing 15.94 yards per return to rank second in the Big Ten and ninth in FBS. Ball security is a strength for Rutgers with only five fumbles lost all season. The total ranks third in the Big Ten and 29th in FBS.

Saquan Hampton ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 1.2 passes defended per game, while Trevor Morris ranks fourth in the league with 9.1 tackles per game.

Rutgers has been outscored by 156 points in its Big Ten games this season. The Scarlet Knights have dropped nine straight since their opening week 35-7 victory over Texas State. The Scarlet Knights are in last place in the country with 14.5 points per game and have been held to a touchdown or fewer three times.

"I think our focus is to just try to keep playing hard every week," Penn state guard Steven Gonzalez said. "We've got to treat them (Rutgers) like any other opponent and they're just as tough and physical as the other teams and they're going to play hard."

Penn State has won 26 of 28 versus Rutgers, winning the last 11 games (since 1988) of a series that started in 1918. Rutgers took a 6-0 lead at Penn State last year but the Nittany Lions wound up with a 35-6 victory.

"Protection, we've got to be better. And drops we've got to be better. I think once we can get those two things going, I think it's going to give our offense a chance to really take the next step." Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.3% 1871 13 5 124.9
T. McSorley 146/269 1871 13 5
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 195 2 0 559.6
S. Clifford 5/5 195 2 0
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 85 1 1 160.4
T. Stevens 6/9 85 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 1007 9
M. Sanders 166 1007 9 78
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 620 9
T. McSorley 133 620 9 51
R. Slade 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 156 4
R. Slade 28 156 4 61
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 99 2
Ma. Allen 24 99 2 19
J. Thomas 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 85 1
J. Thomas 4 85 1 69
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 83 2
T. Stevens 25 83 2 20
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
K. Hamler 3 33 1 32
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 1
J. Brown 4 23 1 8
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 1 0
S. Clifford 4 1 0 6
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -10 0
B. Gillikin 1 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 552 5
K. Hamler 33 552 5 93
Ju. Johnson 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 293 1
Ju. Johnson 21 293 1 59
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 256 4
P. Freiermuth 19 256 4 27
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 214 2
D. Thompkins 17 214 2 40
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 9 162 2 41
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 130 0
M. Sanders 18 130 0 29
J. Holland 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 0
J. Holland 7 114 0 29
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 6 103 1 44
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
J. Dotson 7 99 0 30
D. George 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 95 1
D. George 1 95 1 95
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 4 49 0 22
Ma. Allen 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
Ma. Allen 4 25 0 9
D. Dalton 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
D. Dalton 3 19 0 9
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
N. Bowers 3 18 0 9
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Brown 1 9 0 9
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
Z. Kuntz 1 8 0 8
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Shorter 1 3 0 3
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Stevens 2 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 1-0 0.0 1
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 0-0 0.0 2
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
N. Scott 0-0 0.0 3
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Oruwariye 0-0 0.0 3
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 0-0 0.0 1
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reid 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.2% 1140 4 16 78.2
A. Sitkowski 131/266 1140 4 16
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49% 233 0 2 80.8
G. Rescigno 24/49 233 0 2
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 58 0 0 343.6
I. Pacheco 2/2 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 478 2
R. Blackshear 111 478 2 36
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 460 3
I. Pacheco 84 460 3 80
J. Hilliman 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 303 6
J. Hilliman 76 303 6 32
T. Sneed 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 43 0
T. Sneed 13 43 0 8
C. Snorweah 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
C. Snorweah 5 23 0 9
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
B. Melton 6 23 0 14
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 14 0
G. Rescigno 12 14 0 15
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Jones 3 7 0 6
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 -35 0
A. Sitkowski 19 -35 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 332 2
R. Blackshear 40 332 2 41
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 216 0
B. Melton 25 216 0 28
J. Washington 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 202 0
J. Washington 11 202 0 39
E. Lewis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 173 0
E. Lewis 24 173 0 26
S. Jones 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 144 1
S. Jones 14 144 1 17
T. Vokolek 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 115 1
T. Vokolek 12 115 1 22
J. Hilliman 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 86 0
J. Hilliman 11 86 0 13
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 62 0
D. Robinson 8 62 0 15
T. Sneed 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
T. Sneed 3 23 0 14
G. Rescigno 17 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
G. Rescigno 1 19 0 19
H. Hayek 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
H. Hayek 3 17 0 10
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Jabbie 1 14 0 14
E. Wormley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Wormley 1 9 0 9
M. Anthony 44 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Anthony 1 9 0 9
I. Pacheco 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
I. Pacheco 1 7 0 7
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Austin 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
B. Austin 0-0 0.0 1
S. Hampton 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
S. Hampton 0-0 0.0 2
I. Wharton 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Wharton 0-0 0.0 1
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Hayes 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 15/15
J. Davidovicz 8/10 0 15/15 39
G. Haggerty 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
G. Haggerty 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
