No. 21 Utah St., No. 23 Boise St. brace for MWC battle

  • Nov 20, 2018

Red-hot teams.

Blue turf.

The stage could not be brighter when Utah State and Boise State meet to determine half the Mountain West championship game matchup.

No. 21 Utah State (10-1, 7-0 MWC Mountain) has won a school-record 10 in a row, tied with Michigan for the fifth-longest streak in the FBS, and the Aggies have run the table since falling at Michigan State on opening day.

No. 23 Boise State (9-2, 6-1) has won six straight since opening conference play with a loss to San Diego State, and with a victory would win the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Aggies and advance to the league title game Dec. 1.

"This is a typical Boise State team," Utah State coach Matt Wells said.

"They're a very strong, tough team. (Senior) Brett Rypien is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in this conference, and what a complement" of teammates on both sides of the ball.

The winner will host West Division champion Fresno State, which clinched a berth in the title game last week. Boise State began its three-game must-win sequence with a home victory over the Bulldogs on Nov. 9.

"I think they are playing the very best in the league right now," Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said of the Aggies.

"We're playing a great team that's hot. We better be playing our best football when they show up here. We have a huge challenge for us defensively to try to slow them down."

Utah State is averaging 49.3 points per game, second nationally to Oklahoma (49.5). The Aggies are 11th in total offense at 498.6 yards per game.

Still, the Aggies barely survived at snowy, wintery Colorado State on Saturday, winning 29-24 when the Rams' potential game-winning touchdown pass as time expired was disallowed after a review determined the receiver stepped out of bounds before making the catch.

The Aggies had their second-lowest point total of the season in that game and gained "only" 310 yards of total offense after three straight games of at least 600 yards, topped by 804 against San Jose State the week before.

Quarterback Jordan Love threw for 169 yards and one touchdown against the Rams. The Aggies also scored on interception returns by Jontrell Rocquemore and Aaron Wade.

"A bad-weather game, we handled it well," Wells said. "We just continued to fight and found a way to win. We've lost a decent amount of those games in the last couple of years and I'm happy for our guys."

Defensive contributions are hardly unusual for the Aggies, who are tied with Maryland for the FBS lead with 18 interceptions and are second in the nation with 28 takeaways. Utah State leads the FBS with six defensive touchdowns and 10 non-offensive touchdowns, which includes four scoring kick returns.

Love, a sophomore, has completed 217 of 327 passes for 2,845 yards and 25 touchdowns against four interceptions and ranks No. 12 in the FBS in passing efficiency with a 162.2 rating.

Rypien, who set Mountain West career records for passing yards and completions in a 24-17 victory over Fresno State, threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 victory at New Mexico last Friday.

Rypien has thrown for 3,270 yards with a career-high 28 touchdowns this season, and he is 16th in passing efficiency.

"You want to be in these big games coming down the stretch," Rypien told reporters after beating the Lobos.

"They're (Utah State) a great team and I'll be looking forward to it."

Alexander Mattison had a season-high 145 of the Broncos' 227 yards rushing in Albuquerque and Sean Modster had nine receptions for 129 yards and all three Rypien touchdowns.

Mattison has 100-yard games in three of the last four and is the sixth Bronco running back with two straight 1,000-yard seasons. Boise State has had a 1,000-yard rusher for 10 straight seasons, the longest active streak in the county and tied for third-longest in NCAA history.

"Everybody is ready," Aggies senior wide receiver Aaren Vaughns said.

"We've known that it was coming. It's just on a bigger stage now. So, we just have to go out there and play."

The teams played in this exact scenario in 2014, when Boise State beat the Aggies 50-19 at home to win the division title behind Jay Ajayi's 229 yards rushing and five touchdowns. The Broncos then beat Fresno State for the league championship.

Scoring Summary
1234T
23 Utah State 10-1 -----
25 Boise State 9-2 -----
O/U 67.5, BOISE -2.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 2845 25 4 162.2
J. Love 217/327 2845 25 4
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.5% 239 0 0 132.7
H. Colombi 33/40 239 0 0
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 19 0 0 57.5
A. Peasley 3/8 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
121 890 14
D. Thompson 121 890 14 68
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 777 8
G. Bright 120 777 8 70
J. Hervey 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 122 1
J. Hervey 31 122 1 35
E. Allen 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 120 1
E. Allen 35 120 1 14
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 108 1
H. Colombi 13 108 1 37
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 100 0
A. Vaughns 12 100 0 41
A. Peasley 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 76 0
A. Peasley 7 76 0 25
J. Love 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 67 6
J. Love 39 67 6 21
M. Walker Jr. 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 66 2
M. Walker Jr. 19 66 2 20
T. Miller 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 1
T. Miller 7 33 1 8
D. Thompkins 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
D. Thompkins 2 30 0 27
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
S. Scarver 1 14 0 14
R. Tarver 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Tarver 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Tarver 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 600 6
R. Tarver 56 600 6 39
J. Greene 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 491 4
J. Greene 30 491 4 80
A. Vaughns 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 365 3
A. Vaughns 24 365 3 43
D. Thompson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 336 2
D. Thompson 22 336 2 88
D. Raymond 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 313 2
D. Raymond 23 313 2 31
J. Nathan 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 268 3
J. Nathan 23 268 3 42
C. Terrell 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 150 1
C. Terrell 10 150 1 40
S. Scarver 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 2
S. Scarver 8 147 2 38
G. Bright 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 129 2
G. Bright 18 129 2 24
D. Nelson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 106 0
D. Nelson 11 106 0 42
D. Thompkins 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 0
D. Thompkins 8 60 0 12
T. Compton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 58 0
T. Compton 8 58 0 11
E. Allen 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
E. Allen 4 34 0 11
J. Hervey 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
J. Hervey 2 19 0 13
D. Heckstall 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Heckstall 4 15 0 4
T. Boman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Boman 1 11 0 11
M. Walker Jr. 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Walker Jr. 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Meitzenheimer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Meitzenheimer 0-0 0.0 1
J. Rocquemore 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Rocquemore 0-0 0.0 3
A. Wade 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
A. Wade 0-0 0.0 3
D. Fortenberry 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Fortenberry 0-0 0.0 2
G. Ferguson 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
G. Ferguson 0-0 0.0 2
L. Lee 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Lee 0-0 0.0 1
T. Galeai 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Galeai 0-0 0.0 2
D. Woodward 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Woodward 0-0 0.0 1
D. Williams 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
S. Bond 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Bond 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Eberle 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
20/25 65/65
D. Eberle 20/25 0 65/65 125
T. Hintze 63 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
T. Hintze 0/0 0 1/1 1
C. Coles 59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
C. Coles 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 3270 28 7 160.4
B. Rypien 263/384 3270 28 7
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 67 1 1 143.6
C. Cord 6/9 67 1 1
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 14 0 0 217.6
J. Henderson 1/1 14 0 0
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 10 0 0 142.0
K. Shakir 2/2 10 0 0
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
225 1015 13
A. Mattison 225 1015 13 41
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 163 2
J. Hightower 8 163 2 88
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 156 2
A. Van Buren 32 156 2 23
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 127 0
R. Mahone 31 127 0 12
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 109 1
C. Cord 8 109 1 44
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 70 1
K. Shakir 14 70 1 28
J. Henderson 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 54 0
J. Henderson 8 54 0 14
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 38 0
S. Seibold 8 38 0 10
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
C. Thomas 2 27 0 29
B. Rypien 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 14 0
B. Rypien 67 14 0 15
B. Bowens 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Bowens 1 11 0 11
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 1
G. Collingham 1 4 1 4
R. Kafentzis 20 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Kafentzis 1 0 0 0
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
H. Hoggarth 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Modster 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 852 7
S. Modster 59 852 7 54
A. Richardson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 727 8
A. Richardson 45 727 8 74
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 496 6
J. Hightower 30 496 6 67
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 430 3
C. Thomas 33 430 3 53
A. Butler 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 189 2
A. Butler 23 189 2 24
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 170 1
K. Shakir 16 170 1 49
A. Mattison 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 161 0
A. Mattison 24 161 0 23
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 91 1
J. Bates 7 91 1 24
C. Blakley 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 88 1
C. Blakley 16 88 1 16
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 81 0
R. Mahone 11 81 0 10
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 57 0
G. Collingham 4 57 0 26
O. Evans 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
O. Evans 2 12 0 11
M. Pistone 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
M. Pistone 1 4 0 4
S. Seibold 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
S. Seibold 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Williams 0-0 0.0 2
T. Lashley 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Lashley 0-0 0.0 1
T. Horton 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Horton 0-0 0.0 1
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
K. Kaniho 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
H. Hoggarth 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/15 53/53
H. Hoggarth 9/15 0 53/53 80
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
J. Velazquez 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
