The SEC released its coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, and there are plenty familiar names littered throughout the first and second teams. SEC champion Georgia has players at 13 positions on the team, while SEC West power Alabama had 12 players honored.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker earned first-team recognition at quarterback after throwing for 3,135 yards, rushing for 430 yards and accounting for 32 touchdowns for a Volunteers team that debuted at the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. once again established himself as one of the best players in college football in 2022, and he earned first-team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches for those efforts.
Twelve SEC teams placed at least one player on the 2022 All-SEC team. Below is a complete list of the players honored by the coaches now that the season has come to a close.
First team
(* = ties)
Position
Player
School
QB
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee
RB
Quinson Judkins
RB
WR
Tennessee
WR
Antwane Wells
TE
Georgia
OL
OL
Georgia
OL
Tennessee
OL
Emil Eikyor Jr.
Alabama
C
Arkanas
All-purpose
Devon Achange
Texas A&M
DL
Georgia
DL
DL
DL
Tennessee
LB
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama
LB
LB
Henry To'o To'o
Alabama
DB
DB
Georgia
DB
Alabama
DB
Alabama
PK
Georgia
P
South Carolina
|Return specialist
|Tulu Griffin
|Mississippi State
|*Kickoff specialist
|Jake Bates
|Arkansas
|*Kickoff specialist
|Jack Podlesny
|Georgia
|Long-snapper
|Wesley Schelling
|Vanderbilt
Second team
Position
Player
School
QB
Georgia
RB
Arkansas
RB
Alabama
WR
Georgia
WR*
Ole Miss
WR*
TE
Georgia
OL
Ole Miss
OL
Alabama
OL
Alabama
OL*
South Carolina
OL*
LSU
C
Sedrick Van Prann
Georgia
All-purpose
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama
DL
Missouri
DL
LSU
DL
Georgia
DL
Mississippi State
LB
Harold Perkins Jr.
LSU
LB
Arkansas
LB
Mississippi State
DB
Texas A&M
DB
Georgia
DB
DB
Arkansas
PK
Alabama
P
Texas A&M
Return specialist
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama
|Kickoff specialist
|Will Reichard
|Alabama
|Long-snapper*
|William Mote
|Georgia
|Long-snapper*
|Hunter Rogers
|South Carolina
Individual SEC award winners will be released Wednesday, while the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.