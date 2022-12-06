SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia
The SEC released its coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, and there are plenty familiar names littered throughout the first and second teams. SEC champion Georgia has players at 13 positions on the team, while SEC West power Alabama had 12 players honored. 

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker earned first-team recognition at quarterback after throwing for 3,135 yards, rushing for 430 yards and accounting for 32 touchdowns for a Volunteers team that debuted at the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. once again established himself as one of the best players in college football in 2022, and he earned first-team All-SEC honors from the league's coaches for those efforts.

Twelve SEC teams placed at least one player on the 2022 All-SEC team. Below is a complete list of the players honored by the coaches now that the season has come to a close. 

First team

(* = ties)

Position

Player

School

QB

Hendon Hooker

Tennessee

RB

Quinson Judkins

Ole Miss

RB

Devon Achane

Texas A&M

WR

Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee

WR

Antwane Wells

South Carolina

TE

Brock Bowers

Georgia

OL

O'Cyrus Torrence

Florida

OL

Warren McClendon

Georgia

OL

Darnell Wright

Tennessee

OL

Emil Eikyor Jr. 

Alabama

C

Ricky Stromberg

Arkanas

All-purpose

Devon Achange

Texas A&M

DL

Jalen Carter

Georgia

DL

Derick Hall

Auburn

DL

BJ Ojulari

LSU

DL

Byron Young

Tennessee

LB

Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama

LB

Drew Sanders

Arkansas

LB

Henry To'o To'o

Alabama

DB

Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi State

DB

Christopher Smith

Georgia

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

DB

Jordan Battle

Alabama

PK

Jack Podlesny

Georgia

P

Kai Kroeger

South Carolina

Return specialistTulu GriffinMississippi State
*Kickoff specialistJake BatesArkansas
*Kickoff specialistJack PodlesnyGeorgia
Long-snapperWesley SchellingVanderbilt

Second team

Position

Player

School

QB

Stetson Bennett IV

Georgia

RB

Raheim Sanders

Arkansas

RB

Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama

WR

Ladd McConkey

Georgia

WR*

Jonathan Mingo

Ole Miss

WR*

Dominic Lovett

Missouri

TE

Darnell Washington

Georgia

OL

Nick Broeker

Ole Miss

OL

Javion Cohen

Alabama

OL

Tyler Steen

Alabama

OL*

Jovaughn Gwyn

South Carolina

OL*

Will Campbell

LSU

C

Sedrick Van Prann

Georgia

All-purpose

Jahmyr Gibbs

Alabama

DL

Isaiah McGuire

Missouri

DL

Mekhi Wingo

LSU

DL

Nazir Stackhouse

Georgia

DL

Tyrus Wheat

Mississippi State

LB

Harold Perkins Jr.

LSU

LB

Bumper Pool

Arkansas

LB

Nathaniel Watson

Mississippi State

DB

Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M

DB

Kelee Ringo

Georgia

DB

Keidron Smith

Kentucky

DB

Dwight McGlothern

Arkansas

PK

Will Reichard

Alabama

P

Nik Constantinou

Texas A&M

Return specialist

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Kickoff specialistWill ReichardAlabama
Long-snapper*William MoteGeorgia
Long-snapper*Hunter RogersSouth Carolina

Individual SEC award winners will be released Wednesday, while the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.