The SEC released its coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, and it is loaded with talented players from across the conference. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned first-team honors at quarterback after a sensational season that has him on the brink of winning the Heisman Trophy. Daniels had 3,812 yards passing, 1,134 yards rushing and accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing) for the Tigers.

SEC champion Alabama led all teams by landing eight players on the first-team unit, including linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and offensive lineman JC Latham. The Crimson Tide have 10 players across both teams, one behind SEC East champion Georgia which has 11.

Missouri running back Cody Schrader was named to the first-team squad at running back. The sixth-year senior was awarded the Bursworth Trophy after the season which is given to the best walk-on or former walk-on in the country.

Here is the full coaches All-SEC team for the 2023 season:

First-team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: JC Latham, Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri

OL: Will Campbell, LSU

OL: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL: Darius Robinson, Missouri

DL: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Landon Jackson, Arkansas

LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB: Caleb Downs, Alabama*

DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama*

Special teams

PK: Will Reichard, Alabama

P: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS: Cam Little, Arkansas

LS: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*

LS: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*

Second team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Carson Beck, Georgia

RB: Ray Davis, Kentucky

RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR: Brian Thomas, LSU

WR: Xavier Legette, South Carolina

TE: Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

TE: Trey Knox, South Carolina*

TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*

OL: Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL: Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL: Emery Jones, LSU

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C: Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL: Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

LB: Harold Perkins, LSU

LB: Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia

DB: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Special teams

PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P: James Burnip, Alabama*

P: Max Fletcher, Arkansas*

RS: Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS: Will Reichard, Alabama

LS: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

*Ties