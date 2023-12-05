The SEC released its coaches All-SEC team on Tuesday, and it is loaded with talented players from across the conference. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels earned first-team honors at quarterback after a sensational season that has him on the brink of winning the Heisman Trophy. Daniels had 3,812 yards passing, 1,134 yards rushing and accounted for 50 touchdowns (40 passing, 10 rushing) for the Tigers.
SEC champion Alabama led all teams by landing eight players on the first-team unit, including linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and offensive lineman JC Latham. The Crimson Tide have 10 players across both teams, one behind SEC East champion Georgia which has 11.
Missouri running back Cody Schrader was named to the first-team squad at running back. The sixth-year senior was awarded the Bursworth Trophy after the season which is given to the best walk-on or former walk-on in the country.
Here is the full coaches All-SEC team for the 2023 season:
First-team All-SEC
Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: JC Latham, Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
OL: Will Campbell, LSU
OL: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL: Darius Robinson, Missouri
DL: James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Landon Jackson, Arkansas
LB: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB: Caleb Downs, Alabama*
DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama*
Special teams
PK: Will Reichard, Alabama
P: Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt
RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS: Cam Little, Arkansas
LS: Hunter Rogers, South Carolina*
LS: Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama*
Second team All-SEC
Offense
QB: Carson Beck, Georgia
RB: Ray Davis, Kentucky
RB: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR: Brian Thomas, LSU
WR: Xavier Legette, South Carolina
TE: Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE: Trey Knox, South Carolina*
TE: Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn*
OL: Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL: Xavier Truss, Georgia
OL: Emery Jones, LSU
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C: Eli Cox, Kentucky
AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL: Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL: Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
LB: Harold Perkins, LSU
LB: Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB: Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
DB: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Special teams
PK: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P: James Burnip, Alabama*
P: Max Fletcher, Arkansas*
RS: Barion Brown, Kentucky
KOS: Will Reichard, Alabama
LS: Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
*Ties