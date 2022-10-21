With the midway point of the 2022 college football season having passed, the time for attrition is upon us. With at least five games between ranked opponents on the slate for the third straight week, there is no doubt that College Football Playoff dreams will be crushed a couple weeks ahead of the first CFP Rankings being released.

At least one undefeated will go down to start the day as No. 5 Clemson helps a resurgent No. 14 Syracuse that has impressed in Year 7 under Dino Babers. No. 7 Ole Miss (at LSU) may not be facing a ranked opponent, but the Tigers are coming off a road win over Florida that should give them confidence in a key SEC West showdown. No. 11 Oklahoma State aims to bounce back from an unconscionable loss last week, but No. 20 Texas has hit a new gear since the return of quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The lone top-10 showdown of the day surprisingly comes from the Pac-12 as No. 9 UCLA puts it undefeated mark on the line against a No. 10 Oregon team that has rebounded significantly after a season-opening loss to No. 1 Georgia. And then in the night cap, No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 24 Mississippi State in what it hopes is a get-right game after giving up the most points in a single contest since 1907 in a road loss to Tennessee last week. Not far behind, No. 8 TCU welcomes No. 17 Kansas State as the Horned Frogs attempt to remain undefeated against a Horned Frogs team that's thriving in Year 1 under Sonny Dykes.

By the time Saturday's action concludes, numerous conference title pictures will clarify and there may even be notable changes to Jerry Palm's bowl projections (look for those on Sunday). Be sure to stick with CBS Sports throughout the day for college football coverage from the opening kickoff onward. Let's take a look at our expert picks for the best games in Week 8.

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook | All times Eastern

No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson

Noon | ABC, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Syracuse has the skill at linebacker and defensive back to be able to cause real problems for Clemson's passing attack, particularly when it gets into the red zone. This is shaping up to be the kind of game where the Tigers are able to move the ball well but have to settle for field goals often, which will help the Orange hang in the game and inside the number. Prediction: Syracuse +13.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Clemson Syracuse Syracuse Clemson Syracuse Clemson Clemson SU Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson Clemson

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State

Noon | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Simply put: I on't like Iowa's chances of winning this game. That said, I have too much respect for the Iowa defense to not take the 29 points I'm getting on the spread. The Hawkeyes secondary has been one of the best in the country year after year, and while it's not going to stop the Buckeyes, it's better-equipped to slow them down than most other teams. The Buckeyes never sweat the result, but the Hawkeyes won't be embarrassed too badly. Prediction: Iowa +29

No. 7 Ole Miss at LSU

3:30 p.m. | CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App -- The wrong team is favored here. I know that LSU looked great against Florida and Ole Miss struggled against Auburn, but those are both one-offs that don't necessarily line up with the trends that have developed during the season. It's almost impossible to slow down Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart on the ground, and the last thing that LSU needs is to get into a shootout with a team that's much more equipped to operate that way. I'll take Ole Miss to win straight up and continue its march toward what could be a magical November in Oxford, Mississippi. Prediction: Ole Miss (-105)

No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m. | ABC, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Quinn Ewers heads to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play his first true road game, and it won't be an easy one. The Cowboys have won 13 straight games at home dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020. That said, the last defeat for the Pokes at home was an overtime win for Texas on Oct. 31, 2020. The Longhorns can pull out the victory, but it will be a close game. Prediction: Oklahoma State +6

No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon

3:30 p.m. | Fox, fuboTV (Try for free) -- I'll take the Bruins to not only cover but win outright. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has evolved into one of the best playmakers in the country, and the stress that Chip Kelly's scheme puts on the opposing front seven will be too much for the Ducks to handle. Thompson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet will combine for more than 200 sack-adjusted rushing yards and stun what should be a rowdy crowd in Eugene. Prediction: UCLA +6



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm ATS Oregon UCLA UCLA UCLA UCLA Oregon Oregon SU Oregon Oregon UCLA UCLA UCLA Oregon Oregon

No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama

7 p.m. | ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free) -- Mississippi State has been too erratic away from home to trust on the road against an angry Alabama team. Though 5-2, the Bulldogs' two losses are both on the road by double-digits against SEC foes. Even if they find some of the apparent holes in the Crimson Tide's secondary, they won't be able to keep up with QB Bryce Young, who played incredibly in his return from a shoulder injury last week. Nick Saban has outscored Mike Leach 79-7 in their two meetings as division foes, and he clearly has a read on how to handle Leach's attack. Prediction: Alabama -21

No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU

8 p.m. | FS1, fuboTV (Try for free) -- TCU is on a magical run to 6-0 and has beaten three AP Top 25 opponents in a row for the first time in program history. However, that run ends on Saturday with a fourth top-25 foe coming to town. Since struggling in a loss to Tulane, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez has been unbelievable, averaging more than 330 total yards of offense with 10 touchdowns in three Big 12 games. The Horned Frogs defense, meanwhile, has allowed more than 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns over the past two weeks to quarterbacks. Another factor to take into account: TCU QB Max Duggan has been working through a shoulder injury. He completed 57.5% of his passes against Oklahoma State, his first game under 69% completion all season. The Wildcats defense is the best TCU has played this season by a wide margin. Getting up for this many quality teams in a row eventually will lead to a letdown spot. Pick: Kansas State (+143)

Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 8, and which top-20 favorite will go down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons -- and find out.