🏈 Football Five
- The young Packers are growing up. Green Bay beat the Chiefs, 27-19, to get to .500 for the first time since Week 4. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes -- two to Christian Watson -- and a controversial (clearly incorrect) no-call late helped, too. This was the most points the Chiefs have allowed this season.
- The AFC playoff picture is a beautiful mess. As for winners, the Texans held on for a 22-19 win over the Broncos thanks to a late Jimmie Ward end zone interception, and the Colts kept pace with a 31-28 overtime win over the Titans that included two blocked punts.
- As for losers, the Browns -- starting Joe Flacco -- fell to the Rams, 36-19, and the Steelers lost to the Cardinals, 24-10. Kenny Pickett (ankle) will miss a few weeks, and Jaylen Warren says Pittsburgh took Arizona lightly. The Steelers got an "F" in our weekly grades.
- Tyreek Hill had another historic performance as the Dolphins beat the Commanders, scorigami-style, 45-15.
- The Lions went up 21-0 early, let the Saints back in the game and ultimately hung on for a 33-28 win. Derek Carr is in the concussion protocol.
🏆 Good morning to everyone but especially ...
MICHIGAN, WASHINGTON, TEXAS AND ALABAMA
The final year of the four-team playoff delivered its most drama ... and an enticing, controversial and exciting field: No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and No. 2 Washington will face No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day, four weeks from today.
How did we get here?
- Friday night, Washington beat Oregon, 34-31, in the final Pac-12 Championship Game. Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two scores.
- Saturday afternoon, Texas walloped Oklahoma State, 49-21, with star defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat catching a touchdown pass and hitting the Heisman pose. Star wide receiver Xavier Worthy (ankle) left and did not return.
- In the evening, Alabama ended Georgia's 29-game winning streak with a 27-24 triumph as Jalen Milroe tossed a pair of touchdowns and the Crimson Tide slowed what had been an unstoppable Bulldogs attack.
- In the nightcaps, Michigan rolled Iowa, 26-0, for its third straight Big Ten title, and Florida State also won. We'll get to the Seminoles in a bit.
- Here are the full CFP Rankings, and here are the semifinal odds.
We'll have plenty of time to break everything down, but these are the four, and they're full of storylines. Jim Harbaugh is back and looking for his first CFP win. Washington is playing its final game(s) as a member of the Pac-12, and it'll face its former coach in Texas' Steve Sarkisian. And Alabama ... well, it's Alabama.
New Year's Day can't get here soon enough.
😃 Honorable mentions
- Death, taxes and Mike Evans reaching 1,000 yards receiving in a season.
- Houston hired Willie Fritz. Here's our coaching tracker.
- Boise State's Spencer Danielson became the first FBS interim coach to win a conference title.
- SMU left the AAC with a conference title.
- Liberty won the Conference USA title.
- The Braves acquired Jarred Kelenic and others from the Mariners.
- What a weekend of upsets in men's college basketball! Northwestern took down No. 1 Purdue ... again, Wisconsin topped No. 3 Marquette, UNC-Wilmington shocked No. 12 Kentucky, and Georgia Tech beat Duke.
- And in a really good basketball game, No. 5 Kansas beat No. 4 Connecticut, 69-65.
- Undefeated No. 10 Texas women's basketball defeated No. 11 UConn, 80-68, the Longhorns' first win over the Huskies. Elsewhere, Gonzaga got a big upset win over No. 3 Stanford, 96-78.
- Scottie Scheffler closed his terrific 2023 season with a win at the Hero World Challenge. Tiger Woods finished 20 strokes back of Scheffler, but the important thing is that he finished, writes Kyle Porter.
- Jim Leyland is headed to Cooperstown.
😡 And not such a good morning for ...
FLORIDA STATE
Never had an undefeated Power Five champion been left out of the College Football Playoff ... until now.
Florida State's dream 13-0 season -- save Jordan Travis' season-ending injury -- now has a nightmare ending.
The Seminoles dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the CFP Rankings despite a 16-6 ACC Championship Game win over Louisville. They won despite playing a third-string, true freshman quarterback. They won because they have a dominant defense. They did everything anyone could ask.
So, I don't want to hear how badly people feel for Florida State. I don't want to hear about how unlucky they are. I especially don't want to hear that this doesn't invalidate their season -- because that's exactly what it does. It takes all of their accomplishments and says, "Sorry, not good enough."
We love college football for many reasons, but perhaps the best is that every game matters. Or, at least, it used to. Now, I don't want to hear "Every game matters," and neither does Dean Straka. Here's more reaction:
- Mike Norvell made his disappointment known loud and clear, saying he's "disgusted and infuriated" with the decision. Travis was "devastated."
- FSU athletic director Michael Alford said the consequences are "destructive, far reaching, and permanent."
- CFP Selection Committee chairman Boo Corrigan, for his part, pointed to the Travis injury and the Seminoles being "a different team" without him.
- Even Nick Saban empathized with the Seminoles.
- Our Jerry Palm says the Seminoles' gripes are legitimate, even in this wild, unprecedented situation.
Next year's expanded field will ensure a team like Florida State doesn't get left out in the future. But that won't make it right -- or even particularly close -- in the present.
😟 Not so honorable mentions
- The NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals begin tonight, but Kristaps Porzingis (calf strain) won't be playing, and Tyrese Haliburton (bruised knee, illness) might not be, either.
- LeBron James and Ime Udoka got into it.
- The Mavericks had a 30-0 run against the Thunder ... and still lost.
- The Patriots are the first team since 1938 to lose three straight games despite allowing 10 or fewer points in each.
- Speaking of AFC East quarterback incompetence, the Jets benched Tim Boyle for Trevor Siemian in yet another loss. Cody Benjamin says the entire franchise is a loser this week.
🏈 49ers thump Eagles in Philadelphia for statement win
We hailed it as the game of the week, maybe even a game of the year contender. And for a while, it looked like just that.
And then the 49ers turned it into a laugher.
San Francisco's stars talked the talk and then walked the walk in a 42-19 drubbing of the Eagles in a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.
- Deebo Samuel scored three touchdowns and had 138 yards from scrimmage, Christian McCaffrey had a score and 133 yards from scrimmage, and Brock Purdy threw for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
- The defense might have been even better: The Eagles managed just 46 yards rushing, their fewest in a game since 2018.
Want to know why I've believed in the 49ers, even during that three-game losing streak? This is why. Purdy made some strong individual plays, but his biggest strengths were getting the ball to his playmakers -- the 49ers had 212 yards after catch, their most in a game this season -- and not turning it over. The Niners controlled the line of scrimmage and applied consistent pressure to Jalen Hurts. They went to Philadelphia and, after a slow start, punched the hosts in the mouth (quite literally -- Dre Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected for a sideline scuffle).
Short and sweet, this was the most impressive win by any team this season.
🏈 Georgia vs. FSU among top non-playoff matchups
If Georgia and Florida State are frustrated with how college football's version of Selection Sunday played out, they can take it out against one another in a few weeks. The first two teams out of the playoff field, the Bulldogs and Seminoles, will meet in the Orange Bowl, headlining the New Year's Six bowl games. Here are all of them:
- Cotton Bowl (Fri., Dec. 29, 8 p.m.): No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
- Peach Bowl (Sat., Dec. 30, 12 p.m.): No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
- Orange Bowl (Sat., Dec. 30, 4 p.m.): No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
- Fiesta Bowl (Mon., Jan. 1, 1 p.m.): No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
Here's the entire bowl schedule.
📺 What we're watching Monday
🏀 Iowa at No. 1 Purdue (M), 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
🏀 Celtics at Pacers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏈 Bengals at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Pelicans at Kings, 10 p.m. on TNT