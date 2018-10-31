Northern Illinois vs. Akron odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model that called Texas upset

An important MAC showdown awaits Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when the Northern Illinois Huskies visit the Akron Zips. The Huskies are looking for their fifth straight win as they attempt to remain unbeaten in conference play and stay on the inside track to represent the West Division in the MAC title game. The Zips are in search of their biggest conference win of the year and would move within a game of bowl eligibility with a victory. The Huskies are six-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is set at 39 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Akron odds. Before you make any Northern Illinois vs. Akron picks, make sure you check out results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The computer knows Northern Illinois can't afford a letdown as it attempts to keep control of the West Division. Northern Illinois (5-3) likely has its most talented team in recent memory, but the Huskies also have benefited from some good fortune. Their four MAC victories have all come by eight points or fewer, with two decided by exactly three points.

Last week, they stepped out of conference play to take on BYU and pulled off a 7-6 upset as a touchdown underdog. Northern Illinois also gave respectable showings in losses to Power Five foes Iowa and Utah earlier this season.

Northern Illinois now ranks in the top 30 nationally in most major defensive categories including scoring defense (21.1 points per game, No. 29).

But the Huskies' recent steak of dominance doesn't mean they are destined to cover as a road favorite against an Akron team that could use a victory to spark the second half of an uneven season.

Akron is fresh off consecutive victories over Kent State and Central Michigan and can pick up momentum down the stretch with their third straight win. Moreover, Akron authored one of the biggest upsets of the season when it won 39-34 at Northwestern as a three-touchdown underdog. The Zips overcame an 18-point halftime deficit and used two interception returns for touchdowns by Alvin Davis to pull of the colossal upset of the Big Ten stalwart.

