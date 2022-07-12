Talkin' season has officially arrived as the SEC has announced player participants in SEC Media Days, which will kick off the 2022 season at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta next week.
Alabama boasts easily the most stacked interview group of the bunch as Heisman winner Bryce Young, Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson and projected first-round safety Jordan Battle lead the Crimson Tide to Atlanta. Projected first-round prospect Will Levis from Kentucky, national title winner Stetson Bennett IV, Arkansas star KJ Jefferson, Tennessee passer Hendon Hooker and Vanderbilt vet Mike Wright are among other quarterbacks heading to media days.
Two new coaches -- LSU's Brian Kelly and Florida's Billy Napier -- are set to make their debuts on the SEC stage in Atlanta, while Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari headline the participants for the new players.
Here is a preliminary look at the participants at SEC Media Days, starting on July 18 in Atlanta, including a list of players who will join their head coaches.
Monday, July 18
LSU - Brian Kelly
Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19
Alabama - Nick Saban
Mississippi State - Mike Leach
South Carolina - Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt - Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20
Arkansas - Sam Pittman
Florida - Billy Napier
Georgia - Kirby Smart
Kentucky - Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21
Auburn - Bryan Harsin
Tennessee - Josh Heupel
Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher
Players Attending
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior