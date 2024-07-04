Amazon / REI / PGA Tour Superstore

The 4th of July isn't just a great time to catch the fireworks show and kick back with friends and family at a backyard barbecue. It's also a great time for savings. Tons of retailers are having limited-time sales to celebrate America's Independence Day. From deep discounts on golf gear to flash deals on hiking boots, TVs and more, the 4th of July is one of the best times for to shop for savings on all that sweet gear on your wishlist.

Where are the best 4th of July 2024 sales?

Some of the best deals of summer are happening now at these 4th of July sales. From early Prime Day deals at Amazon to deep discounts on premium gear at REI and the PGA Tour Superstore, these summer deals are heating up fast.

The best 4th of July deals you can shop right now

To give you a head start on the deal hunt, we rounded up a few of our favorite 4th of July deals from around the web.

38% off a 4K TV at Amazon: Amazon Fire TV

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get all sizes of the Amazon 4 Series TVs on deep discount, with prices starting at $230 for the 43-inch version (reduced from $370).

Apple AirPods (second generation): $89

Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon dropped the price of the second-generation AirPods to just $80 (reduced from $129).

Alpine Weekender Tent 4: Save 56%

REI

Upgrade your overnight sleeping game with this roomy four-person camping tent from Alpine Mountain Gear. The durable tent has just two poles for easy set-up and tear-down and weighs in at just nine pounds. Since it sleeps four, the lightweight and simple tent is one of the best picks for backpacking trips with friends.

Right now, you can get the Alpine Mountain Gear Weekender tent at REI for less than half price -- just $65 (reduced from $150).

REI Co-op Cool Trail Pack Cooler: 30% off

REI

This 30-liter cooler can fit up to 20 cans with room for up to 10 pounds of ice, making it the perfect place to stash beverages for your weekend camping trip. With padded backpack straps, it's also easy to carry to and from your campsite, whether in the mountains, at the beach or in your backyard.

During the REI 4th of July sale, you can get this cooler backpack combo for just $70 (reduced from $100).

Save on last year's Samsung Frame TV

Walmart

Samsung's Frame is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

Now that Samsung has released the new 2024 Frame, last year's version has dropped to new low prices. Originally listed at $2,000, you can get the 65-inch Frame for just $1,496 at Walmart. Other sizes are also on sale.

40% off the Callaway Golf 300 Pro rangefinder

Amazon

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder and with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard. Plus, there's an external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $180 on Amazon.

A popular pickleball set for 20% off: Yc Dgycasi pickleball set

Amazon

This pickleball set comes with two honeycomb polymer core paddles, which are lightweight and durable, four balls and a carrying case. That's everything you need to start playing in one convenient set.

Even more beginner-friendly is the price. Regularly priced at $40 for the set, you can get it for just $32 after clicking the on-site coupon at Amazon.

Callaway Solana TRX V2: Save 20%

PGA Tour Superstore

Available in four colorways (all on sale right now!), the Solana TRX V2 golf shoe is one of the most comfortable and stylish golf shoes you can wear on the green. The waterproof leather upper and the five-spike rubber outsole help your feet stay dry and prevent slips on wet grass. You'll also enjoy the supportive foam insole and the forged DX midsole that gives you a more natural ground feel while still providing comfort and support.

You can get a pair of these stylish performance golf shoes at the PGA Tour Superstore for as low as $80 (reduced from $100).

$500 off premium golf clubs: XXIO 12 10-piece golf club set

PGA Tour Superstore

If you're ready for a serious upgrade to your golf clubs, you've got a chance to do it in one fell swoop with this premium 10-piece set from XXIO. Preselected for golfers with moderate swing speeds, the set includes woods and irons with advanced features like stabilizing ActivWing technology and rebound frames to add power and speed to every shot.

This 10-piece set includes a 10.5-degree driver, 3 wood, 5 wood, 7 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 through 9 irons, a pitching wedge, a cart bag, and five head covers. Regularly priced at $3,000, this set is at the PGA Tour Superstore for $2,500.

Get an Apple Watch under $200: Apple Watch SE

Amazon

The new Apple Watch SE has become an even more attractive option for shoppers after the brand's premium watch, the Apple Watch 9, was forced to disable its pulse oximeter due to patent violations. Without blood oxygen tracking, that's one less differentiator between the models, making the lower-priced version an even more enticing option.

The 40 mm size of the Wi-Fi-only version of the smartwatch normally retails for $249, but we found the watch available for as low as $189 at Walmart and Amazon.

27% off a stylish pickleball bag: Ame & Lulu pickleball tote

Dick's Sporting Goods

This stylish tote is made of durable nylon with lots of padding to keep your pickleball paddles and other gear safe. The exterior paddle pocket gives you easy access as soon as you get on the court. It also keeps it from banging against your water bottle and other gear inside the tote. The main compartment is roomy with two interior water bottle pockets and two slip pockets to keep everything organized.

Right now, you can get it at Dick's Sporting Goods for just $78 (reduced from $108).

25% off Monarch indoor pickleballs

Dick's Sporting Goods

With larger holes and a softer feel, this 6-pack of pickleballs is precision-crafted for indoor courts. The durable and aerodynamic set of balls normally retail for $20. But right now, you can get the 6-pack for just $15 at Dick's Sporting Goods.