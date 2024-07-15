Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2024 starts tomorrow, but we've already started seeing some deals quietly pop up on the major retailer's site today. From deep discounts on ellipticals and treadmills to early Prime Day deals on free weights, it's a great time to save on those big ticket upgrades you've been wanting to make to your home gym.

That includes these serious price cuts on some of Amazon's bestselling exercise bikes--like the chance to sign up early for the retailer's invite-only Prime Day deal on the Peloton Original Bike (30% off). Keep reading to see all of our favorite early Prime Day deals on exercise bikes today, or tap the button below to see all the fitness deals at Amazon now.

Invite-only Prime Day deal: Peloton Original Bike is 30% off

This is one of a select few invite-only Amazon Prime Day deals that members can sign up for ahead of the sales event. While there's no guarantee you'll get it, you can sign up for it now and if you're lucky, Amazon will send you an email sometime during the 48-hour sale with a link to access the exclusive deal.

The Peloton Original Bike set the standard for premium stationary bikes. It features extensive resistance options, adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access. The interactive touchscreen has built-in speakers as well as Bluetooth and a 3.5mm headphone jack so you have tons of ways to listen.

If you sign up and get selected for the exclusive invite-only Prime Day offer, you can get 30% off this premium exercise bike at Amazon. Instead of $1,445, get it for just $1,011. That's the lowest price we've ever seen the Peloton Bike offered for.

30% off the Schwinn IC3

The Schwinn IC3 is the previous generation of our favorite stationary bike, the Schwinn IC4. It's missing a few of the bells and whistles you'll find on the newer model, but it's still a durable and powerful exercise bike.

The 40-pound flywheel and smooth belt drive give riders infinitely variable resistance to dial the intensity up or down as needed. The LCD monitor displays your heart rate, speed, RPMs and other key health and performance metrics. There's also a media rack so you can follow along with a video workout on your tablet.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the 4.5-star rated exercise bike for just $559 (reduced from $799).

Echelon EX5-S smart exercise bike (26% off)

The Echelon EX5-S is an updated version of the popular Peloton alternative, the Echelon EX5. With a built-in HD touchscreen that rotates 180 degrees, you get a fully immersive experience on a premium exercise bike with everything you need for a serious at-home workout.

Echelon's EX5-S Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet magnetic resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to capture the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength-training workout.

Right now, shoppers can get the 4.4-star rated smart exercise bike for $1,105 (reduced from $1,500).

Save $50 on a fan bike with limitless workout intensity: Assault Air Bike

Unlike your typical motorized exercise bike, a fan bike (or air bike) is manually powered by the rider, aka you. The harder you pedal, the faster the fan blades spin. The faster the fan blades spin, the stronger the wind current pushing back on those fan blades. That wind resistance is what creates the resistance on these unique stationary bikes.

Instead of choosing from a limited range of resistance settings, then, an air bike essentially offers unlimited resistance levels. Since you can continuously increase the workout intensity as your fitness level improves, you'll never out-grow this bike like you might an exercise bike with only a handful of resistance settings.

We also like that the fan can be powered by either the pedals or the handlebars. Alternate between the two to get a full-body workout all on one machine.

Amazon slashed $50 off the price of this 4.6-star rated fan bike. Get it for $699, instead of $749.

Best budget-friendly exercise bike deal: Marcy foldable upright bike ($30 off)

This space-saving bike is great for keeping up with your workout goals. It offers eight levels of resistance that you can easily adjust by turning the knob. The seat and pedals are both adjustable so you can get the right position for your height.

Best of all, it doesn't need to be plugged in. So you can wheel this bike in front of your TV or out to your backyard to get a workout in wherever you like.

Ahead of Prime Day, get the foldable exercise bike for just $160 (reduced from $200).

The best rival Prime Day deal at Walmart: MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike (Save 56%)

Amazon isn't the only place to find great deals this week. Walmart is also some Prime Day quality deals on popular exercise bikes--like this 56% price cut on the bestselling MaxKare 3-in-1 exercise bike.

The popular exercise bike lets you decide what kind of workout you want to do. Put it in the upright position for a full-speed, heart-pumping cardio session. Lean it back into a semi-recumbent position to easily alternate between high and low-intensity intervals for a HIIT workout. Then, on recovery days, put it back into a recumbent position for a mild workout while you catch up on your favorite shows.

To make it even more versatile, it comes with two built-in resistance bands so you can get an arm workout while you pedal.

Right now, Walmart's competing Prime Day deal gives shoppers a chance to snag this versatile exercise bike for just $132 instead of $300.

More early Amazon Prime Day deals on exercise bikes