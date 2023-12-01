Amazon

Black Friday has come and gone, but Amazon is still cranking out fabulous extended Black Friday deals through Cyber Week. Along deep discounts on the best shoes from Nike and Hoka, we found great deals on weight benches, Bowflex equipment and other home gym essentials.

One of the best extended Black Friday deals you can get right now is on this dumbbell set that comes with its own storage rack. One of CBS Sports readers' favorite dumbbell sets, the Cap Barbell 150-pound dumbbell set boasts gym-quality construction and a space-saving design that fits any home gym. And right now, you can get all that at one of the lowest we've ever seen.

Save over $90 on the CAP Barbell 150-pound dumbbell set

This top-rated set of weights includes five pairs of dumbbells ranging from five pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell. All of them fit neatly on the A-shape rack which makes it easy to grab the ones you need and swap out dumbbells for different exercises.

"I bought a set for my son and I liked them so much I bought a set for myself," raved one reviewer. Multiple reviewers said they love the range of weights available and that the stand is so easy to put together.

"They feel the same as those in the gym and hardly take up space," said another reviewer. Once assembled, the tall A-shape rack tucks away nicely into a corner, making it a great addition to any home gym, even ones with limited space to work with.

Right now, you can get the 4.6-star rated dumbbell set on Amazon for just $159 (reduced from $270).

Why we like the CAP Barbell 150 lbs. dumbbell set

The durable chrome handle features a textured grip to prevent slipping.

Hexagon-shaped weights don't roll when you put them on the floor between sets.

The A-frame rack maximizes floor space by stacking the weights vertically.

This set includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells.

Get a weight bench to use with your new dumbbell set

Need a weight bench capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. Sturdy and padded, the bench is rated for up to 800 pounds. The adjustable bench can be used for both incline and decline exercises. Then, fold it up and stash it in a closet or corner when you're done.

Regularly priced at $240, this adjustable weight bench is now just $130 at Amazon when you add the coupon at checkout.

Shop more extended Black Friday free weight deals

