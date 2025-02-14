Remember The Glob? That's the term I used to describe the talent distribution at starting pitcher a year ago: just a couple dozen difference-makers and then an indiscernible mass of mediocrity. Once you entered The Glob, there was no point in playing favorites. You could only hope you had the bulk of your pitching staff assembled already.

Well, I'm here to tell you The Glob is no more. It was a one-year phenomenon -- full of sound and fury, signifying nothing -- and now the pendulum has swung back the other way. It's swung back so hard, in fact, that we're basically working with the reciprocal now -- a Good Glob, you might even say

Loosely, I've described it as 15-50 in my rankings. It's actually more like 15-47, and by the time you read this, injuries may have reduced the range further. But the point is that it's again a large, indistinguishable mass, only this time comprised of pitchers that are, you know, talented. Not all of them will pan out, of course -- such is the nature of pitching -- but from where things stand now, their outlooks are so similar that I hesitate even to rank them. What looks right to me one day looks upside-down to me the next. Truth is I only do it because they make me.

So wait, you're saying that entire span of pitchers, roughly 15 through 50 in your rankings, is interchangeable? Yeah, pretty much. If you really pin me down, I could divide it into two groups -- those who could potentially suffice as aces and those who likely won't -- and if you check out my starting pitcher tiers, you'll see I've marked that distinction with "start of good glob" and "end of good glob". But it's a fine line that I'd just as soon ignore on Draft Day. I mean, Bailey Ober is in one group and Joe Ryan in the other, yet they both profile as fly-ball pitchers with elite control and above-average strikeout potential -- and for the same team, no less. I'm splitting hairs between the two, yet they're 11 spots apart in my rankings.

The middle tier at this position is of such depth, such quality and, to put a finer point on it, such redundancy that I don't know why I'd invest in anyone high-end. Yet people do. The high-end pitcher is still better, they say, and that gives them an advantage. Yeah, maybe. But while the drop-off within the pitcher ranks is gradual, the drop-off within the hitter ranks is abrupt. (Remember me saying how bad every infield position is?) Plus, pitchers get hurt more, raising the possibility that the high-end investment turns out to be a bust. So if a position is riskier at the top and more forgiving in the middle, gee, what should you do?

In an ideal world, I'd take nothing but hitters with my first five or six picks, then I'd try scooping up as many of those Good Glob pitchers as I could, hopefully at least five but sometimes as many as six or seven. That's not to say I'd never deviate for a hitter, but I'd be feeling some urgency to fill out my pitching staff at that point. To me, casting a wide net among those mostly alike options is preferable to staking my whole season to an ace or two and then trying to patch up the rest of my lineup with inferior hitters. Sometimes I've even waited until Round 8 to take my first pitcher (in a shallower league, of course) and was happy with the result.

Of course, I don't live in an ideal world, so the approach I take depends somewhat on the way the draft is playing out. I still need good pitching, after all, and if I end up with only a couple top-50 options because I'm committed to a certain plan, well, that's a problem. But there's so much good to be found so deep into the pitcher rankings this year that I think you'd be foolish not to take advantage, particularly with so many of the hitter positions turning sour so quickly.

As you can see from their ADP, only three starting pitchers are going in the first two rounds, which means the drafting public is generally in line with my wait-for-it approach. They may not take it as far as I do, but then again, they may take it further with certain pitchers.

See, you might think I'd never draft any of these pitchers based on the strategy I laid out above. But they are of a higher caliber than what follows, and I'm not one to pass up a good deal. The most troublesome in the mind of drafters -- and, therefore, the most likely to fall -- are Corbin Burnes, Chris Sale and Blake Snell. I'll get to Snell in a minute, because he's a little troublesome for me as well, but if either Burnes or Sale makes it to Round 5 or even late in Round 4 -- say, outside of the top 45 players -- I'm taking him. I've seen it happen more than once.

In Burnes' case, it's likely because he struck out less than a batter per inning for the first time as a starter last year, continuing a three-year decline in that most critical measurement. But we do have an explanation for it and even got to see a brief reversal. The Baltimore Banner reported late in September that he was throwing his cutter too hard most of the year, not allowing it to cut properly. Hitters only caught on in August, finally forcing him to investigate, and with a quick adjustment, he was back to dominating in September.

The concern for Sale is a little more obvious. The reigning NL Cy Young winner missed most of the previous four years due to injury. But apart from the Tommy John surgery that kicked it off, most of injuries were fluky in nature, not even having to do with baseball in some cases, so I wouldn't count it as a given he'll get injured again. It's not any more likely for him than for Garrett Crochet, anyway (check out his injury history), and you don't see nearly as many drafters backing down from him.

As for Snell ... yeah, he'll probably need to slip to Round 6 for me to take him, which he sometimes does. His 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 over the past three years are certainly ace-like, which is why I count him among them, but he has a pronounced injury history himself and isn't always lights-out when healthy. In fact, in each of the past four years, he's been downright unusable for the first couple months before turning into an absolute wrecking ball thereafter. It can be frustrating.

I've structured this article a little differently from my tiers, such that some of these pitchers are actually separate from the Good Glob. Gerrit Cole, George Kirby, Michael King and Framber Valdez are part of a near-elite tier, and as you can see from their ADPs, it's unlikely I'll be drafting any of them. Sometimes King and Valdez last beyond the high-end hitters I'm looking to load up on, giving me at least a chance, but it's rare.

But wait, didn't I just skip past Jacob deGrom and Yoshinobu Yamamoto? Yeah, now you're seeing how much room there is for disagreement within this range of the pitcher rankings and why I'm inclined just to lump them all together. Simply put, I think they're overrated, most egregiously deGrom, a 36-year-old coming back from Tommy John surgery who hasn't thrown even 100 innings in a season since 2019. The injuries haven't been of the fluky Chris Sale variety either, but rather an endless procession of elbow, forearm and shoulder issues. His body simply can't hold up to the velocity he generates. Volume is my main concern for Yamamoto as well. He never had health issues before coming to the States last year, but even when healthy, the Dodgers were careful with his workload. I imagine it'll continue this year given their rotation surplus and the fact that they're shoo-ins for the playoffs.

Pablo Lopez, Aaron Nola, Max Fried, Luis Castillo and Logan Webb are a big reason why I say the Good Glob contains pitchers who could suffice as aces. We've mostly regarded them as aces over the years, in fact, and them pushed out this year is mostly due to surplus. In those instances when I wait until Round 8 to take my first pitcher, it's typically somebody like Fried.

I'm also inclined to group Shota Imanaga, Bryce Miller and Bailey Ober together because I think each offers basically the same profile (fly-ball pitcher, elite control, above-average strikeout ability), with the differences in performance mostly amounting to happenstance. Give me the one who's going latest, then (or give me multiple, whatever).

Finally, there are the aces returning from injury, Strider and Ohtani, neither of whom figures to pitch for the first month. Granted, Ohtani's pitching only matters in those leagues where you can draft the pitcher version separately, but Strider deserves more attention given that he was the top pitcher drafted in Fantasy last year and remains a potential outlier for strikeouts. Because his elbow wasn't reconstructed, just kind of fortified after having a bone spur removed, I'm hopeful for a complete recovery and am happy to wait a month for him at this cost.

This especially large group marks the end of the Good Glob -- i.e., the end of that 15-50ish range in my starting pitcher rankings -- and by the time this list is depleted, I would hope to have the bulk of my pitching staff assembled already. I've found it's extremely easy to do in a 12-team league but not so easy in a 15-teamer, where if I'm going to sacrifice anything, it's more likely pitching than hitting (there are still worthy options beyond the Good Glob, after all).

But yeah, any of these pitchers has a chance to be a genuine standout still. Freddy Peralta, Zac Gallen and Sonny Gray are well-worn pitching assets and more affordable than ever this year, given the pitching surplus. The upside plays would be Spencer Schwellenbach, Roki Sasaki, Grayson Rodriguez and Shane McClanahan, but you're accepting more risk by selecting them. The one with the most pronounced risk is McClahanan, who's coming back from a second Tommy John surgery. You remember how that went for Walker Buehler last year. A second Tommy John surgery can be just as successful as the first, but based on the limited cases we've seen so far, it's basically a coin flip.

The pitchers I'm most likely to target from this group depend largely on what categories I need. If it's WHIP, I'll gravitate more toward control pitchers like Schwellenbach, Tanner Bibee, Joe Ryan, Justin Steele and Bryan Woo. If it strikeouts, I'm looking more toward Peralta, Rodon and Senga. If I want volume, particularly in the case of a points league, then I might go after Gallen or Seth Lugo. Speaking of Lugo, he forms an oddball trio here with Reynaldo Lopez and Sean Manaea, all three of them being veterans coming off a career season. The only one who I think could realistically sustain last year's numbers is Manaea, but I'd also be OK drafting Lugo or Lopez at cost.

Taking everything into account, I'd say that the pitchers I'm most likely to draft from this group are Gray, Ryan, Manaea and especially Steele, who's probably the most underrated pitcher of all. His 3.07 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 last year was virtually identical to his 3.06 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 two years ago, but you wouldn't know it by the way he's being drafted.

As these lists get longer and longer, my writing needs to get shorter and shorter, so I'll lead with this: None of these pitchers I'm particularly excited about drafting in Fantasy. They have their uses. You'll need to rely on some to fill out your staff, particularly in leagues 15 teams or deeper. But in shallower leagues such as 12-team Head-to-Head, the draft will end before they're all taken.

And yet they are, as the header suggests, fine, which again goes to show how deep this year's pitcher pool is. Many are well known to Fantasy Baseballers, in fact. Kevin Gausman and Yu Darvish are past their prime but still capable of making an impact. Sandy Alcantara and Robbie Ray are coming back from major injuries but have Cy Young credentials. Jose Berrios and Nathan Eovaldi have generally been regarded as more than fine, but are now merely fine because of the way the position has evolved. Luis Gil is the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, and Ronel Blanco and Tanner Houck also made major inroads last year. Ryan Pepiot would surely be in a higher category if I didn't view him as a bust candidate.

To highlight some of my favorites from this group, I'll begin with Kikuchi, who changed up his pitch mix after joining the Astros at the trade deadline, leading to big strikeout numbers. Ray is probably my favorite upside play here given the elite whiff rate and improved velocity during the seven starts he made last year. On the other end of the spectrum is Cristopher Sanchez, who's a little underwhelming for WHIP and strikeouts but makes for a nice stabilizer in wins and ERA. Finally, there's Nick Martinez, who's going by far the latest of this group but emerged as an elite control pitcher last year, making him a thrifty WHIP play. He was so good for the Reds down the stretch that they ended up giving him a qualifying offer, which is normally reserved for the top free agents.

What a big mess of names this is, nearly three dozen in all. It's staggering to think there could be so many "sleepers" still after all the names we've already churned through.

Spencer Arrighetti is a prime target for me. The overall numbers make him a nonstarter for some, but would you believe he had more double digit-strikeout efforts than either Tarik Skubal or Paul Skenes last year? His 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 11.4 K/9 offer a glimpse of what's to come. Bowden Francis also did some legendary things down the stretch, relying on a new splitter to turn in four one-hit efforts (all seven innings or more) over a six-start span. I'm a little more skeptical of his success, but I'd invest a late-round pick just to see if it continues.

MacKenzie Gore, meanwhile, demonstrated much improved control over his final seven starts, putting together a 1.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10.0 K/9. I also like the prospect of Nick Pivetta playing in a pitcher's park for the first time and of Clay Holmes moving into the starting rotation, where his elite ground-ball skills should play better than in high-leverage relief. Jackson Jobe is considered the top pitching prospect in baseball (apart from Roki Sasaki, anyway) and is already penciled into a rotation spot, but you wouldn't know it from his ADP.

Those are my favorites from this group, but you could make an upside case for any of them. I would like to direct special attention to prospects Bubba Chandler, Kumar Rocker and Quinn Mathews since it's unlikely (not impossible, but unlikely) they'll have a job right away. Andrew Painter certainly won't.

So I can't in all honesty muster much enthusiasm for any of these pitchers, but I didn't want to end the article without at least listing them off since they could be halfway useful -- and perhaps even integral in the deepest of leagues.

I do wish to note a couple things, though. The first is that Jose Soriano was one of the hardest throwers and best ground-ball generators among starting pitchers last year, so it's possible I'm not giving his upside enough credit here. The second is that Mike Soroka may have unlocked some supercharged bat-missing version of himself down the stretch for the White Sox last season, putting together a 1.95 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15.3 K/9 in his final 15 appearances. He was working in relief, not as a starter, but the key seemed to be throwing his slider upward of 40 percent of the time. With the Nationals giving him a chance to start again, I do consider him a sleeper of sorts.