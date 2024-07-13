Harris did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-2 win against the Phillies, allowing two runs on three hits and six walks with no strikeouts over three innings.

Harris yielded two runs over three frames despite allowing nine baserunners and generating only two swinging strikes on 70 pitches. The southpaw doubled his season-high in walks with six, but he has not surrendered more than three earned runs in an outing since his first appearance May 7. He will take a 3.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 35:23 K:BB across 47.2 innings into the All-Star break.