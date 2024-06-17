The Blue Jays placed Garcia on the 15-day injured list Monday due to right elbow ulnar neuritis.

Garcia was forced out of his save chance in Sunday's 7-6 win over Cleveland after experiencing right elbow soreness. The MRI after Sunday's game showed no structural damage to Garcia's right elbow, but it did reveal ulnar nerve symptoms, per Hazel Mae of Sportsnet. While there was optimism that Garcia would be day-to-day with the injury, he will now be on the shelf until at least the beginning of July. With Jordan Romano (elbow) still on the IL, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Chad Green will operate as the interim closer for Toronto, per Mae.