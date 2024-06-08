Morton (3-3) took the loss Saturday against Washington, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over five innings. He struck out three.

The Nationals got to Morton early Saturday, scoring three runs in the first two innings. The 40-year-old Morton has had a tough time with Washington this year, yielding 12 earned runs over 10.2 innings in two starts against the Nats. His ERA now sits at 4.12 on the season with a 1.30 WHIP and 68:28 K:BB across 67.2 innings. Morton will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week at home versus Tampa Bay.