Morton didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Oakland, allowing one hit and five walks with six K's across six scoreless innings.

During his last start, Morton was hammered for 12 hits and eight runs by the Nationals. He did a complete 180 on Sunday, yielding one hit and delivering his first scoreless start since April 27. However, it wasn't a perfect outing, as Morton tied his season high in walks and hit the strike zone on just 58 of his 97 pitches. Over 62.2 innings, Morton owns a 3.88 ERA with a 65:28 K:BB and he's scheduled for a rematch with the Nationals in Washinton on Saturday.