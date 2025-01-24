Acuna (knee) is expected to miss the first month or so of the season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Everything appears to have gone swimmingly with Acuna's rehab from June 2024 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Atlanta is proceeding a bit more cautiously with Acuna than it did after his right ACL tear in 2021, and his timeline could conceivably be moved forward or backward based on how he looks and feels in spring training. Assuming Acuna does begin the season on the injured list, Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz are expected to split playing time in right field.