Anderson was traded from the Rangers to the Brewers in exchange for Mason Molina on Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson was designated for assignment Monday to make room for Joc Pederson on the Rangers' 40-man roster, though it's not necessarily a big surprise for another team to show interest in him. He's posted strikeout rates of 38.3 and 28.3 percent with Triple-A Round Rock in each of the last two seasons, giving him enough strikeout upside to contribute out of a big-league bullpen.