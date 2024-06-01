Myers did not factor into the decision in Friday's 12-5 win over the White Sox, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Myers entered this start on a hot streak, firing a 1.93 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 9.1 innings in his last three outings, but struggled against a weak White Sox lineup. He allowed just one homer -- a 417-foot solo shot to Paul DeJong -- but failed to reach multiple strikeouts in a start for the first time this season. The Brewers rotation plans are murky currently as DL Hall (knee) has been making rehab starts and could return soon. If Myers remains in the rotation for another start, it would come against the Phillies on the road next week.