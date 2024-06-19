Roycroft (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over two-thirds of an inning to take a blown save and the extra-inning loss versus the Marlins on Tuesday.

Due to recent workloads, the Cardinals were short in the bullpen Tuesday, leaving Roycroft to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning. It didn't work out, as the right-hander saw his 6.2-inning scoreless streak come to an end. It's his first blown save, though he's still done a decent job at run prevention this year with a 3.38 ERA over 13.1 innings. He has a less impressive 1.65 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB while mainly working in a low-leverage role.