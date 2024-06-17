Gallegos (shoulder) could be activated from the 15-day injured list as soon as Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
If Gallegos doesn't rejoin the 26-man active roster Monday, he could rejoin the St. Louis bullpen at some point during the club's three-game series with the Marlins, which runs through Wednesday. Gallegos has been out since early May with a right shoulder impingement and has struggled during his minor-league rehab assignment, allowing eight runs with a 5:4 K:BB over 6.1 innings. Prior to landing on the shelf, Gallegos posted a 12.00 ERA in 13 appearances with St. Louis. Gallegos will likely be deployed in low-leverage situations initially upon his return.
