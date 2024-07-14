Helsley recorded his 32nd save of the season Saturday, giving up a hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning during the second game of a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.

After blowing a save July 5, Helsley got an extended rest and bounced back with a strong performance. The right-hander has hardly been struggling lately though -- he's allowed earned runs in only one of his last 12 appearances, posting a 1.38 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over 13 innings during that stretch. Helsley's 32 saves leads the majors, three clear of the Guardians' Emmanuel Clase, and that impressive first half has earned him his second career All-Star Game berth.