Happ went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Cardinals.

Happ has enjoyed a productive July so far, going 15-for-46 (.326) with four homers and 13 RBI over 13 games. The outfielder is up to 15 homers, 57 RBI, 53 runs scored, 23 doubles and seven stolen bases while slashing .243/.352/.548 through 92 contests. Happ has maintained his starting role in left field even through cold stretches, so there's little risk of him losing playing time once this hot streak ends.