Knack allowed a run on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Knack was pulled at 76 pitches (49 strikes) after giving up a solo home run to Luis Matos and singles to Brett Wisely and Jorge Soler in the fifth inning. While Knack wouldn't have qualified for the win, it was still a positive showing despite it being tied for his shortest start of the season in the majors. The right-hander has maintained a 2.08 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB through 30.1 innings over six starts. It looks like he's good for at least a short-term stay in the rotation, which lines him up for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.